Strange jobs, big laughs: Schalk Bezuidenhout’s docuseries is here

Bezuidenhout kicks off his journey in Kissimmee, Florida, where he meets Zay, an alligator wrestler renowned by locals and dreaded by reptiles!

In the docuseries, Bezuidenhout meets some of Japan’s rental boyfriends, plays pet detective, and goes ghost hunting. Picture: Facebook/Prime Video

Get ready for a wild ride with South African comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout as he uncovers the weirdest and most fascinating jobs on the planet in his new docuseries, The World’s Strangest Jobs.

Bezuidenhout announced the series, available on Amazon Prime Video, calling it the “perfect Sunday watch” for those intrigued by unconventional career paths. The show was filmed a year ago.

He then went on to tease that the show also reflects on some recent personal shifts in his life.

In a recent post on Instagram, the comedian shared that he and his wife, Mica McKechnie, have made the decision to part ways after less than two years of marriage.

“A lot has changed since the show,” Bezuidenhout said. “You’ll notice plenty of references [to] my wife – awkward – but it’s a fantastic show we’re all really proud of.”

According to the streaming service, Bezuidenhout kicks off his journey in Kissimmee, Florida, where he meets Zay, an alligator wrestler renowned by locals and dreaded by reptiles! He also meets some of Japan’s rental boyfriends, plays pet detective, and goes ghost hunting.

ALSO READ: Schalk Bezuidenhout: Divorce shocker – Fans call ‘fake news’

Bezuidenhout announces his docuseries

Divorce announcement via Q&A

Bezuidenhout announced the couple’s divorce with an online “Q&A” on 31 October.

In a tongue-in-cheek statement, he wrote: “Some of the FAQs I’ve received recently: Are your curls natural? Yes. Do people overseas think you’re funny? Yes. Are you getting a divorce? Yes. Are you sad about it? Yes.

In his statement, referring to Siya and Rachel Kolisi who announced their divorce on 22 October, Bezuidenhout said he knew the announcement was probably a bit of an anti-climax.

However, he said he also had to share the news with everyone who came along with him on this journey of his career and personal life.