What about Trevor? Dua Lipa spotted with another man, SA up in arms

After sparking dating rumours with South African comedian, Trevor Noah, English singer Dua Lipa is yet again a hot topic in South Africa as Mzansi netizens bashed her following her “cosy” looking picture with another guy – who’s not Trevor.

Dua Lipa, on her Facebook account, shared a series of pictures of herself and friends during their night out, amongst other things including her at a studio.

However, South African netizens did not take kindly to a couple of pictures she shared, which shows her sharing a pizza with Julian Polak. Though they seem to have a platonic relationship (Julian and Dua tend to post each other regularly on their social media), however, netizens beg to differ.

In another video, Julian was seen wiping food off the side of her mouth.

Dua ‘Dipuo’ Lipa

South Africans went into a frenzy, with some saying she was using The Daily Show host and started calling her “Dipuo” (can be translated as gossip or talks).

“Dipuo mara why? Warrahell (what the hell)? After everything we did for you as a country… àmasiko (tradition) and sh*t…uyojola nebelungu (you are dating white men, now?),” one said.

“Trevor is probably in SA struggling to charge his phone because of loadshedding and now this happens… haai,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Uphi uJubJub xa-umdinga (Where is JubJub when you need him?),” one said referring to the Uyajola 9/9 host.

However, it seems not only South Africans were happy about the budding romance between Trevor and the singer, but others from the African continent were invested in it too.

Some citing they will bewitch her and send the infamous “lightning”.

“The whole Africa isn’t happy, here in Zambia we are about to send you thunder from mununga because this matter is for the whole Africa,” another said.

“Warning don’t come to South Africa after what you did, we will deal with you, my dear,” one warned the singer.

Trevor and Dua are ‘just friends’

Meanwhile, People magazine reported that Dua Lipa and Trevor are “just friends” despite dating rumours, according to a source.

Last week, the stand-up comedian and the singer sparked romance rumours after they were spotted kissing publicly, in New York City, United States.

However, an insider told Hollywood Life that the singer is “enjoying” her time with the The Daily Show host and finds him “very sweet”.

The source added that Dua “definitely sees potential and thinks they have great chemistry with each other”.

