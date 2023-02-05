‘Themba: My Inked World’: Mpho Wabadimo shuts Themba’s baby mama down 

Kaunda Selisho

The first episode of Themba: My Inked World aired last week and the show and its stars have kept people talking ever since. Surprisingly, the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant’s ex, Nqobile Khuzwayo has emerged as a fan favourite amongst viewers of the show, even surpassing his new wife Mpho Wabadimo.

The seemingly hot-headed Khuzwayo is said to have held Themba Broly down for nine years while they were together, setting her own dreams aside, not only to support him but to be the primary caregiver for their two children.

Now that their relationship is over, she has come to collect on the investment she made in their relationship all those years ago.

#ThembaMyInkedWorld show is living testament that you should never put build a man. Look Nqobile built Themba for #Mphowabadimo they are getting married and she is just the baby mama with two kids because she chose him over herself. That hardly works ladies. Always choose you — Asanda (@asanda_teedow) February 4, 2023

This dynamic seems to have created conflict between her and Themba as well as a conflict between her and his new wife, fellow Big Brother contestant, Mpho Wabadimo.

Mpho Wabadimo shuts Nqobile down

Following the first episode show, viewers have had a lot to say and Nqobile was motivated to join them in sharing her own thoughts on Themba and Mpho’s relationship.

“Is that how Themba proposed? Nkare nkaloma di tattoos” [I would have to bite the tattoos] she quipped on her Instagram stories after seeing how her ex proposed to his new wife.

Mpho and Themba's relationship doesn't look healthy or glamorous as it was displayed to us from Instagram. Themba seems like f guys who'd just give you nothing but headache. First 🚩 he wasn't there when Mpho moved into a new place. She saw him twice in Dec 🚩 #ThembaMyInkedWorld— lucia (@_lu_c_ia) February 4, 2023

Clapping back in her home language, Mpho – who is also a sangoma – wrote; “If a person wants to live, they should live for their kids. It’ll help you stay away from me because you may find yourself walking around naked in the streets. I am not quiet because I am dumb, I don’t fight for a man but I will fight a b**ch who starts with me.”

Nqobile is said to have deleted her comment on the proposal shortly after Mpho’s reply.

Themba Broly and Mpho Wabadimo

Big Brother stars Themba Broly and Mpho Wabadimo. Picture: Twitter

Reality TV star and former Big Brother contestant Mpho Wabadimo (real name Michelle Mvundla) has been shying away from prying eyes after rumours that she and her husband Themba Broly (Themba Karabo Mabaso) got married. The pair were also rumoured to be expecting their first child together. Something that has since been confirmed to be true.

They sparked marriage rumours in December when Mpho was pictured wearing what looks like traditional Tsonga wedding attire and they even played up the rumours when they played a couple that was getting married on etv drama, The Black Door.

The couple are now letting the public in on their relationship on Themba’s reality show, Themba: My Inked World.

Nqobile was used and discarded. 💔 She’s really hurting and I honestly get her. I pray she finds healing and soldiers on.❤️#ThembaMyInkedWorld— Baduuuu_ (@Baduuuuuuuuu_) February 4, 2023

The show began airing on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Friday, 3 February, at 8pm.

The reality show starring the BBMzansi alum follows him as he navigates life’s pressures while rebuilding his life.

“Before entering the Big Brother House, Themba had lost everything after his tattoo parlour burned down. Now, with a new home partially paid for by his fans, a music EP on streaming services, and in a high-profile relationship with BBMzansi season 3 winner, Mpho Wabadimo, he’s determined to soar to the greatest heights of his life,” explained the channel in a statement.

I completely understand Nqobile now. She was a ride or die and she’s the only one who died while Themba continued to ride into the sunset with someone else 💔 #ThembaMyInkedWorld. I hope she prospers in life because she will probably never completely heal from this 🤍— Nokuthula (@UmamaKaNo) February 3, 2023

Due to the fact that Themba already has two children from a previous relationship, he and Mpho are adding one more baby to the mix, making for quite an interesting dynamic on their reality show.

WATCH: A snippet from ‘Themba: My Inked World’ season one

