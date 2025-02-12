With plenty to binge, there’s no shortage of entertainment this week.

Planning to stay in and catch up on some quality TV this week? Whether you’re in the mood for reality drama, gripping game shows, or local favourites that keep you on the edge of your seat, you’re spoilt for choice.

With so many exciting options, you’ll have no trouble finding something to keep you hooked all week long.

ALSO READ: WATCH: More drama! The Mommy Club season 3,new cast, new catfights!

Binge-worthy TV shows to watch this week

Find Me a Match (BBC BRIT)

This behind-the-scenes series explores the traditional matchmaking practices of Australia’s Hindu, Muslim, and Jewish communities.

From first dates to family negotiations, matchmakers work to unite singles in marriage while preserving cultural traditions.

You can catch Find Me a Match from Friday, 14 February to Sunday, 16 February, at 21:00 on BBC BRIT (DStv Channel 120).

Find Me a Match cast. Picture: Supplied

Adulting (Showmax)

Binge-watch the first two seasons of Adulting while waiting for new Season 3 episodes, released every Saturday.

The hit Showmax drama — one of 2024’s top 10 most-streamed titles — follows four men navigating relationships, careers, and personal struggles.

This season sees Bonga adjusting to married life, Vuyani running a club, Eric settling into a corporate job, and Mpho dealing with fatherhood after divorce.

Big Brother Mzansi (Mzansi Magic)

The new season, airing 24/7 on DStv Channel 198, brings together a group of strangers in a secluded house, with cameras capturing their every move.

There are evictions, nominations, and votes, leading to dramatic Sunday night eliminations at 6pm — not forgetting the twists and turns in between.

Youngins (Showmax)

Catch up on Youngins Season 1 before diving into new Season 2 episodes, released every Friday.

The award-winning teen drama follows the ‘Olifants Five’ as they navigate the highs and lows of adolescence.

Bridge of Lies – Season 3 (BBC BRIT)

This high-stakes game show is back with 25 new episodes on BBC BRIT (DStv Channel 120).

Teams of friends and family compete for a cash prize by stepping on the correct answers while avoiding deception. But one wrong move could cut their winnings in half!

Bridge of Lies cast. Picture: Supplied

NOW READ: ‘Uzalo is home’ – SelBeyonce on her return to the show