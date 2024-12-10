‘WildEarth’ returns: Your front-row seat to the wildest safari

Nature lovers and their families can go on a never-ending safari, exploring the beauty and mercilessness of the African wilderness.

WildEarth, often called the biggest safari vehicle in the world, brings viewers closer to nature on an African safari like no other.

Following constructive discussions since the channel left the DStv platform earlier this year, WildEarth resumed broadcasting on DStv channel 183 on 1 December.

Andre Crawford-Brunt, chair of WildEarth, acknowledges, “We are thrilled to be back on DStv. Our transition from MultiChoice was deeply emotional for everyone involved, reflecting our genuine passion and dedication toward bringing wildlife into people’s homes. In the heat of this change, there were moments when things were said that, in hindsight, would have been better handled privately. In this regard, I regret and thank MultiChoice for its willingness to re-engage and find a way forward. Our shared vision for connecting people with nature remains, and we look forward to exploring new ways to bring this vision to life.”

‘WildEarth’ highlighting African-centred content

Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice Group, stated, “We’re pleased to have WildEarth back. Local, African-centred content has always been a focus of MultiChoice, and the unique programming on WildEarth is one of the ways we’re fulfilling our priority of delivering the best and most inspiring local entertainment to our customers.”

Just in time for the December holidays, the channel’s return is a win for DStv subscribers – especially nature lovers and their families – who can go on a never-ending safari, exploring the beauty and mercilessness of the African wilderness without leaving their homes. For new and longtime DStv customers, this channel offers an authentic, unscripted experience where nature never disappoints. It’s the world’s best-unscripted drama – not a documentary, but a true “what you see is what you get” journey into the wild.

*WildEarth is available on DStv Channel 183 on all DStv packages.

