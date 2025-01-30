‘KayB’s behaviour has caused serious offence’: BBMzansi housemate disqualified for misconduct

Kay B’s disqualification has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) Season 5 housemate Kay B has been disqualified from the reality show following misconduct allegations.

The disqualification comes after two other housemates were evicted on Sunday, 26 January, as part of the show’s regular elimination process.

However, in Kay B’s case, the decision was made following an investigation into claims that she physically violated fellow housemate Beekay.

In an official statement, Big Brother Mzansi emphasised the importance of the safety of all housemates.

“In light of a conversation in the Big Brother Mzansi house concerning a housemate (Beekay) who claimed that he was physically violated by fellow housemate (Kay B), Big Brother investigated the matter further, as the safety of all housemates is of utmost importance.

“After careful consideration, and taking into account the serious nature of the claim, Big Brother has decided that the housemate in question (Kay B) will be disqualified from the Big Brother house.

Biggie said the decision follows last week’s Sunday educational session with housemates on gender-based violence awareness.

“We have always maintained that we do not condone any acts of gender-based violence and, as such, we will be taking the necessary corrective action.”

Voting closed for this week

Due to the incident and Kay B being nominated for elimination, Biggie announced that voting for this week’s round has been closed to ensure fairness.

“Due to the seriousness of this incident and the fact that the housemate in question was in the voting round for elimination this week, voting for housemates will be closed immediately to ensure fairness for all remaining housemates.”

Social Media reactions

Kay B’s disqualification has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans feeling Biggie was too harsh, while others believe it was justified. Here are a few reactions from X.

The double standards on this show are outrageous!! KayB, Bonni B and Ashley should have all been disqualified!! #BBMzansi — BLACKITY⭐ (@Kay_Rantai) January 29, 2025

I’m so disappointed in KayB.

What she did was really wrong & she deserved that disqualification.🙁



You literally went through a traumatic experience but you still had the gull to inappropriately touch other people ?💀



Yo ha.a I’m so annoyed !🙁

#BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/jyUiaxSdmj — Mamiza.🥺💕 (@tshoaniiey_m) January 29, 2025

Bye kayB.. The outside world will surely treat you better! Your innocent playful behavior led you down!



So sorry 😭😭💔💔. You did apologize and we not making excuses but we understand.



You took ownership of your act and thats all matters#BBMzansi #BBMzansiS5 #BBMzansiumlilo pic.twitter.com/oFmgmzrRYD — ThuliSaul (@ThuliSaul_) January 29, 2025

What Ashley and Bonnie B did was immoral (not a crime), what Kay B did was criminal! Know the difference.#BBMzansi #BBMzansiumlilo pic.twitter.com/KD6GHLkWKV January 29, 2025

