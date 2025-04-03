Lemogang Tsipa on ‘deep-found respect’ for Shaka Zulu after filming S2 of ‘Shaka iLembe’

Tsipa said he began to understand the genius of Shaka Zulu more while shooting the second season of 'Shaka iLembe'.

Shaka iLembe actor Lemogang Tsipa speaks about playing the role of Shaka Zulu for a second season. Picture: lemogangtsipa /Instagram

Most South Africans have an opinion about Shaka Zulu and his legacy.

Whether it’s about him not having an offspring or his ruthlessness as a war general, the historical figure is polarising.

“His mind is one thing that I learnt. I knew he was brilliant but the more you kind of explore and understand how he did things, the more you understand his genius,” actor Lemogang Tsipa says about playing the role of Shaka in the second season of Shaka iLembe.

Tsipa spoke to The Citizen at a media junket held in Johannesburg ahead of the second season of Mzansi Magic’s Shaka iLembe.

The follow-up season will premiere on Sunday, 15 June, at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.

Deep respect for Shaka Zulu

The 33-year-old said he walked away from shooting the second season with a deep respect for the Zulu monarch.

“Definitely a deep-found respect for him and all the things he’s done to achieve and build a legacy that lasts this long is incredible,” shared Tsipa.

“A lot of people can’t even open a company that stays open for five years, so for like 200 years to have this thing that’s still there growing every single day.

Even when you look at the figures of Stats SA – the biggest tribe, the most people – it always goes back to what this man started such a long time ago.”

The second season of the historical series is defined by Shaka’s ambition and vision to build a nation like no other.

The loss of a loved one propels the polarising figure towards his dream and sees him earn the title, King of Kings.

“He was somebody that’s obviously always revered because he was able to take his clan name and spread it to people who never wore it before and they wear it with pride now,” says Tsipa.

“So, that for me was always something that I’ve held in awe. Imagine me now telling everybody in Joburg ‘you’re Tsipa’ and they do it… it’s an incredible thing to achieve.”

At the core of Shaka’s legacy are his war tactics, some of which were mind-blowing to Tsipa. However, to avoid giving away spoilers, the actor didn’t share what he thought was the most cunning thing Shaka did in the second season.

“I can’t give it away. But it’s really good… It’s a cliff-hanger moment; now I’m gonna spoil the end of an episode,” he said, giggling.

“He burnt some people,” fellow actor and executive producer of Shaka iLembe, Nomzamo Mbatha says.

Season two action scenes

The new season promises to feature more action scenes as Shaka comes into his reign as king and explores the complex ways to establish his legacy.

“I think Shaka came with a completely different view from what we’ve seen in season one. Him trying to take over so many kingdoms is not something which the other kingdoms receive with open arms; you have to fight it out to assert that dominance,” Tsipa says.

After the shooting of the first season, several cast members complained about having to film in cold temperatures, and Tsipa said they experienced the chilly weather again when shooting the second season.

“Same… it’ll never get better,” says Tsipa, bursting into laughter. “It was very cold, as cold as season one, but mentally we knew what to expect. So it was easier in that sense, but there were days when we were feeling it.”

The lead actor said they shot most of season two in winter as a way of avoiding the summer rains.

“I think the reasons for that, I think you’ve noticed now since January, there’s been a lot of rain and the place that we shoot is so deep within the farm and far away from the normal kind of civilisation. Logistically, it would be a nightmare whenever it does rain.”

