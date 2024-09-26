National Film & TV Awards announces nominees for second annual show in SA

Last year’s awards, featuring Connie Ferguson and the cast of Kings of Jo’Burg. Picture: Supplied

It’s awards season in South Africa and with more than 1.7 million public submissions received this year, the second annual National Film & TV Awards (NFTA) this week released a list of the nominees.

The awards celebrate the finest achievements in the film and television industry in South Africa.

The National Film Academy is one of the world’s largest film and TV organisations, boasting more than 7.5 million members globally.

The academy is behind awards such as the National Film Awards UK, National Film & TV Awards USA, and National Reality Television Awards.

“As the only awards show of its kind to expand into South Africa, the NFTA stands out with its unique vision of promoting South African talent to the world,” said Global Partnerships Director at the National Film Academy, Sara Kensington.

“South African film and television have long been a reflection of the nation’s rich cultural tapestry. Our ongoing theme, ‘Connecting South Africa to the World through Film and Television’, underscores our commitment to ensuring that South Africa’s global impact of local storytelling and talent is recognised worldwide.”

In 2023, it expanded into South Africa, introducing the flagship National Film & TV Awards. The second annual South African edition of the NFTA is set to take place in November at the Opera Theatre, Pretoria.

Stiff competition

The Best Actress category includes young thespians. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi for her roles in Savage Beauty and Empini, and actress Katlego Lebogang for her work on Yoh! Christmas and Spinners, and Ama Qamata from the Netflix series Blood and Water.

Veteran actress Connie Ferguson for her Heart of the Hunter role and Lobola Man’s Kwanele Mthetwa round up the category.

The Best Male category features men who acted in the aforementioned TV shows that most of the women were part of.

Siyabonga Thwala from Empini, Lawrence Maleka from Lobola Man, seasoned actor Sisanda Henna from Heart of the Hunter, Melusi Mbele from The Butcher’s Soul bucks the abovementioned theme in the category. Bonko Khoza, for his Red Ink role, and Lunga Shabalala, for his A Soweto Love Story role, are the two other nominees.

The glitzy ceremony will be broadcast in 15 countries and will be streamed live on European streaming Voovix TV which is also available in South Africa.

The Best Drama Series is a display of how diverse the South African television landscape has shifted. The nominees include staple streaming shows Savage Beauty and Blood and Water coming up against e.tv’s House of Zwide, Diepe Waters and SABC 1’s Skeem Saam.

Noot vir Noot’s Emo Adams is nominated for Best Male TV Personality. The TV host is also nominated in a similar category at this year’s South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

Adams was asked to be the host of the long-running show by its original host, Johan Stemmet.

“He [Stemmet] congratulated me and said ‘You have to remember, a good presenter can save a sinking show, but a mediocre presenter can sink a good show’,” said Adams, sharing Stemmet’s words with The Citizen.

