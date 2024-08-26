US rapper Macklemore pulls out of Dubai show citing UAE’s support for Rapid Support Forces

Macklemore was booked to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on 4 October.

Macklemore’s act of solidarity will have history look favourably on him. Some SA celebs still get dragged for not doing so in the past. Picture: macklemore/Instagram

United States (US) rapper Macklemore has pulled out of a show he was booked for in Dubai because of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) support for Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The current situation in Sudan is urgent, horrific and it’s going largely unnoticed globally. I’m following the lead of Sudanese organisers and activists who are trying to be heard,” wrote the Grammy-award-winning rap artist over the weekend.

Macklemore was booked to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on 4 October. The performance remains on his website’s tour itinerary.

“Until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF, I will not perform there.”

The war broke out in the north-eastern African nation in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, resulting in the displacement of more than 10.2 million people.

The conflict exacerbated many of Sudan’s existing challenges, including ongoing conflicts, disease outbreaks, economic and political instability and climate emergencies.

Sudan’s army has publicly criticised the UAE over its alleged support for the RSF. The UAE denies the allegations, though U.N. experts have said they are credible.

The allegations surfaced in a fiery back-and-forth at the United Nations Security Council in June.

“If I take the money, while knowing it doesn’t sit right with my spirit, how am I any different than the politicians I’ve been actively protesting against?” questioned Macklemore.

The US rapper has been vocal when it comes to adding his voice to the humanitarian issues.

In May, Macklemore released the protest song Hind’s Hall, in solidarity with pro-Palestinian activists occupying university campuses in response to the war in Gaza.

All the proceeds from the song go to The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

People never forget

Fans and the general public do not seem to forget when a public figure displays solidarity with nations that are going through a humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this year when South Africa’s legal team stood in the International Court of Justice to take on Israel in the Gaza genocide case in The Hague. While some South Africans beamed with pride, others did not.

On social media, some dragged local celebrities who have previously associated with Israel.

Netizens went as far back as 2018 to dig up skeletons of celebrities who never showed solidarity with the affected nation.

In 2018, some criticised Black Coffee for accepting a gig in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“South Africa’s isolation and the academic and cultural boycott are part of the reasons apartheid capitulated to the call for freedom. It is morally and politically insensitive for DJ Black Coffee to just go on partying in apartheid Israel, while it kills and oppresses innocent people,” said former Economic Freedom Fighters (FF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the time.

Former Miss SA Lalela Mswana was also dragged earlier this year, for competing at the Miss Universe pageant, hosted in Israel in 2021.

This was after the Department of Sport, Art and Culture withdrew its support for Miss SA after failing to convince the organisation not to compete in the pageant in Israel.

