Gvir stirs tensions with call for synagogue at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

“If I could do anything I wanted, I would put an Israeli flag on the site,” Ben Gvir said during an interview.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Old City of Jerusalem. Picture: Getty Images

On Monday, far-right Israeli minister Ben Gvir reignited controversy by suggesting he would build a synagogue at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound if given the chance, directly defying current government policy.

The national security minister, who has a history of disregarding the government’s long-standing ban on Jewish prayer at the site, told Army Radio that he would construct a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, if it were up to him.

The Al-Aqsa compound is Islam’s third holiest site and a key symbol of Palestinian national identity, while also being revered in Judaism as the site of the Second Temple, destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

Pressed repeatedly by the journalist on whether he would build a synagogue at the site, Ben Gvir eventually answered: “Yes.”

Hardline minister defies sacred site restrictions

Under the status quo enforced by Israeli authorities, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem during specific hours but are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols.

However, hardline religious nationalists like Ben Gvir have increasingly flouted these restrictions, leading to at times violent reactions from Palestinians.

Since becoming national security minister in December 2022, Ben Gvir has visited the contested site at least six times, prompting widespread condemnation.

Palestinians perform Eid al-Adha prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the restrictions of Israeli police in June 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jordan slams Gvir about call for Jewish prayers at Al-Aqsa

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is administered by Jordan, though Israeli security forces control access to the site itself.

In his interview with Army Radio, Ben Gvir argued that Jews should have the right to pray in the compound. “Arabs can pray wherever they want, so Jews should be able to pray wherever they want,” he said, adding that the “current policy allows Jews to pray at this site”.

Jordan responded sharply to Ben Gvir’s remarks.

“Al-Aqsa and the holy sites are exclusively places of worship for Muslims,” Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah said in a statement. He warned that Jordan would take all necessary measures to halt attacks on these sites and is preparing legal action in international courts.

Saudi, Qatar condemn Gvir’s remarks

Saudi Arabia and Qatar also condemned Ben Gvir’s statements.

Riyadh’s foreign ministry labelled the remarks “extremist and inflammatory,” stressing the need to respect the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Qatar’s foreign ministry called the suggestion of building a synagogue at the compound “a provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world” and warned it could jeopardise efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

Several Israeli officials joined the condemnation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement affirming that there is “no change” to the current policy. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant described Ben Gvir’s actions as a “dangerous, unnecessary, and irresponsible act” that jeopardises Israel’s national security.

Opposition claims Netanyahu’s authority wanes

Opposition leader Yair Lapid took to social media platform X, claiming Ben Gvir’s repeated comments reveal that “Netanyahu has lost control of his government”.

Palestinian presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh emphasised that “Al-Aqsa and the holy sites are a red line that we will not allow to be crossed”.

Hamas, currently engaged in conflict with Israel in the Gaza strip, described Ben Gvir’s comments as “dangerous” and urged Arab and Islamic countries to protect the holy sites.

Earlier this month, Ben Gvir drew widespread criticism, including from prominent Israeli rabbis, after announcing that he had prayed at the compound.

During a recent visit, he recorded a video statement reiterating his opposition to any ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza war.

