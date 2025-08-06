US star Donell Jones to headline Ndlala Mall grand opening following Tank’s cancellation

Donell will share the stage with leading Mzansi artists, including Zonke Dikana and Vusi Nova.

Following Tank’s withdrawal last week, Ndlala Mall CEO Thami Ndlala has announced American R&B star Donell Jones as the headliner for the highly anticipated grand opening of Ndlala Mall in Pretoria.

The event, initially scheduled for 2 and 3 August, was postponed to 23 August after Tank cancelled his performance.

Star-studded line-up

In a statement on Tuesday, Ndlala said they were honoured to have Donell leading the performance line-up.

“It is an honour to have an artist of such great calibre in the music industry headlining the opening,” said Ndlala.

He will share the stage with leading Mzansi artists, including Zonke Dikana and Vusi Nova.

Donell is an American R&B singer from Chicago, best known for his 1999 platinum-certified album Where I Wanna Be, featuring the hit single U Know What’s Up, with Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes. The track peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2002 album Life Goes On reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200. He currently boasts 1.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The launch will take place at the Ndlala Arena – a 550-seat venue located within the mall in Pretoria.

