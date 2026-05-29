PICTURES: SA stars arrive in ‘black tie with a modern edge’ for Jade Room opening

Emperor's Palace's new Jade Room - billed as "the Macau of Africa" - made its debut with a black-tie opening that was equal parts casino launch and fashion moment.

Emperor’s Palace has never been shy about scale, but the launch of the Jade Room (billed as “the Macau of Africa”) indicates a more deliberate positioning than anything the Kempton Park entertainment complex has attempted before.

The evening began, fittingly, at Molecule Cocktails Lounge & Bar on the edge of the main casino floor, where guests gathered over welcome drinks and Asian-inspired canapés.

The canapés were well-executed and thoughtfully matched to the occasion. The margarita, available in both classic and a cayenne-spiked variations, was among the more considered cocktails to pass my lips in recent memory. To me, this was a small but telling detail about the quality being aimed for.

DJ Don Design presided over the room’s pre-entry mood, threading a playlist that kept the energy animated without overplaying its hand.

The socialising on the Molecule floor had the feel of an occasion. Guests had taken the black-tie brief seriously, and the crowd, a blend of industry figures and familiar faces from Johannesburg’s entertainment circuit, arrived with appropriate intention.

Style on the night

The dress code asked for “black tie with a modern edge”, and several guests delivered on that brief with conviction.

Mohale Motaung arrived in a black suit with a red shirt and black bow tie. looking restrained, sharp, and well-suited to the venue’s palette of red, black and gold.

Nadia Nakai wore a floor-length beaded evening dress with long sleeves, the top portion transitioning from deep blue to gold, paired with statement gold cuffs and a Valentino bag.

Lerato Sengadi interpreted the theme most directly, appearing in a red satin two-piece pant set with Chinese-inspired tailoring that read as a considered response to the brief rather than a costume. Anati rounded out the notable arrivals in a well-cut black suit.

Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Rorisang Setlogelo, chief executive officer at Roth Media and Peermont chief marketing officer, poses on the red carpet at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Guests at Molecule Bar before the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Nadia Nakai at Molecule Bar. The rapper arrived at the opening of the Jade Room at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park. In a floor-length satin skirt, paired with a stoned, coral illusion top transitioning from deep red to blue to gold – with statement gold bracelets and a Valentino bag, interpreting the evening’s “black tie with a modern edge” dress code. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont

The Jade room (or Jade Casino) is handsome and purposeful. I read the interiors as an attempt to shift the register of what casino hospitality can look like on this continent.

Inside the Jade Room

The passage from Molecule to the Jade Room was itself part of the experience as entertainers in costume guided guests through a transition that prepared us for what lay beyond.

The room itself centres on baccarat, with approximately four dedicated tables alongside two roulette tables, a private enclave for higher-stakes play. There’s also a pragmatic touch; two massage chairs are positioned for those who prefer to observe proceedings from a remove.

It is unfortunate that the Jade Room cannot sustain this level of finish and ceremony as a night-to-night proposition, rather than as an opening-night showcase.

The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Rorisang Setlogelo, chief executive officer at Roth Media and Peermont chief marketing officer speaks at the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Anathi Mnyango at the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Zweli Dube at the official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont Ponahalo Mojapelo he official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont The official opening of the Jade Casino at Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park. Picture: Supplied, 9th Block Productions for Peermont

It is worth noting, in closing, that casino environments are designed to entertain, but gambling carries real financial and psychological risk. If you or someone you know is experiencing difficulties related to gambling, the National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP) offers free, confidential support. Call the helpline on 0800 006 008 (toll-free, 24 hours) or visit responsiblegambling.co.za. South Africa’s National Gambling Board also provides resources and guidance at ngb.org.za.

– Kaunda Selisho was a guest of the Peermont group.