UPDATE: American R&B star Tank cancels SA performance due to ‘business fallout’

Tank was scheduled to perform at the launch of Ndlala Mall, owned by Lerato Kganyago's husband.

International R&B singer Tank, whose real name is Durrell Babbs, says he is no longer coming to South Africa this August.

The I Deserve hitmaker was set to perform live in Pretoria on 2 and 3 August at the grand opening of Ndlala Mall, owned by businessman Thami Ndlala, husband of media personality Lerato Kganyago.

Tank: ‘Things have fallen apart business-wise’

In a video message shared on Instagram, Tank announced he would no longer be coming to Mzansi.

“South Africa, what’s going on? I was looking forward to coming out there; it’s been over 10 years. But some things have fallen apart business-wise that will keep me from fulfilling my obligations to you,” he said.

Tank also apologised to his fans, saying he is disappointed that he will no longer be able to deliver his signature R&B experience to his Mzansi followers this year.

“I first want to apologise to the fans and everyone who was making plans to pull up and enjoy the music. Hopefully, things can be resolved, and I can get out there and do what I love to do.

“I love going to new places and giving people the R&B experience that is me. South Africa, I don’t want to leave you out… I won’t be there this August 2nd and 3rd, but we’ll figure out how to make it happen,” he added.

In a video Lerato shared on her Instagram Stories last month, Tank had expressed excitement about performing in South Africa.

“Africa… listen, I am pulling up on you. It’s going to be R&B, and it’s going to be crazy. I am coming, and I am excited. I can’t wait to see you.”

The R&B singer has since deleted the performance announcement video from his Instagram posts. Meanwhile, Ndlala Mall has not confirmed the cancellation and still has Tank promotional poster up on its Instagram account.

