‘Vusi Nova and I been talking’: Anthony Hamilton hints at collaboration

In his umpteenth visit to the country, US singer Anthony Hamilton has hinted at collaborating with South African singer Vusi Nova.

“Vusi Nova and I [have] been talking on WhatsApp,” said Hamilton in an interview on Radio 702.

The Grammy award-winning singer is in the country to perform at the Women’s Day concert, at Wanderers Stadium alongside his fellow countrymen Joe Thomas and Mzansi’s Sjava, Zonke and Vusi Nova.

Hamilton said he and Vusi Nova may go into the studio during his current visit to South Africa, after the Ndikuthandile singer had previously reached out to him.

“We maybe able to go into studio (sic). He had reached out to me a while ago, but I was on tour, me and Fantasia, so I didn’t see it at the proper time,” said Hamilton.

‘I was supposed to be here’

Hamilton is one of the many US singers who have frequented South Africa in recent years. In his radio interview, he shared that his first visit to South Africa was in 2009.

“It felt like I belong here, more so than any other place I had visited,” shared the artists who bestowed the South African name, Mzawandile.

“I’ve sat in Mandela’s house, Madiba’s house, on his couch. And the love that was in his home, I was able to absorb that in my spirit. It meant that I was in a place where only God could orchestrate for me. That I was supposed to be here…whatever that legacy was, I’m attached to it,” he said.

Hamilton has visited South Africa at least seven times. He said coming to South Africa to perform is not only about taking, but also about giving back.

“I love on them, I don’t just come and take, I give. My heart is open and it’s intentional.” “It’s good to be back, I’m sure we’re gonna take it up a notch,” he said.

Comin’ back to SA

The last time Hamilton was in Mzansi was in 2023, when he performed at the SunBet Arena Times Square in Tshwane.

That performance was particularly special for the crooner because he was on stage exactly 20 years since he released his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Comin’ From Where I’m From.

“What better way to celebrate my 20-year album anniversary, Coming From Where I’m From, than with an up close and personal night in South Africa. Can’t wait to see you,” said the singer on his social media at the time.

The album was nominated for three Grammys, the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Song (both for the title track) and Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Although walking away from the awards ceremony empty-handed, the album is a critically acclaimed body of work.

The biggest ditty on the album, Charlene, peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 5 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, becoming Hamilton’s most successful single to date.

