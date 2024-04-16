WATCH: ‘Why is Gagasi catching fire?’ – reactions as Lesedi FM presenter Ba2cada claims he earns R180K

Ba2cada was a recent guest on MacG's 'Podcast and Chill'.

Penny Ntuli’s alleged R2 800 p/m Gagasi FM salary joined the chats again on social media after another SABC-owned radio presenter revealed his salary.

During an interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill, Lesedi FM presenter Ba2Cada revealed that he is earning R180 000 per month.

The legendary Sesotho broadcaster opened up about his radio journey, saying he started in 2004, earning R1 500 a month at Jozi FM.

“I was doing 3 to 6 [pm] five days. I just wanted a platform because I always knew that I was going to prove myself there so that I could go to the national radio station.

“It was for me to prove myself so that Lesedi FM could hear me. It’s 20 years later, I started with R1 500, and now I am on R180 000,” Ba2cada said after MacG asked him how much he is making at Lesedi.

I can imagine gossips in the SABC offices currently 😂🤣 — ✡The Alchemist☯️🔥 (@ymogwere) April 16, 2024

Social media has since reacted to the video, with some dragging the presenter for revealing his salary while others mentioned Gagasi FM.

“How do I get into radio? Not Igagasi though” – one social media user commented on X.

Another one said: “People need to stop being baited by Mac. Your salary is your secret. Stop advertising it because pride comes before the fall.”

Why is Gagasi catching fire pic.twitter.com/lfp3EhHCXK — StormOfficial (@ntombela_storm) April 16, 2024

🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭🙌🏻 — Aus Keke (@kitty_kaykay2) April 16, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘I woke up at 5 am’ – Penny Ntuli excited about her new job after Gagasi FM exit

Lmao why would you disclose your salary — Thabang (@Thabang_jhb2) April 16, 2024

Why is Gagasi FM being mentioned?

The radio station was being mentioned because a few weeks ago, the station’s former presenter, Penny Ntuli, revealed that she was getting paid R2 800 per month.

“Something not too far from what I was getting paid for the past two years. I felt disrespected, but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review my salary,” Ntuli revealed in a statement.

She has since left the radio station and joined Johannesburg’s popular community radio station, Jozi FM.

NOW READ: Proverb and Lootlove officially announced as the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 hosts