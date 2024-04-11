“I’m a fan of music,” Mac G as he’s announced on Cape Town International Jazz Festival lineup

This year’s CTIJF marks a return for the festival after a forced four year hiatus, which included postponements of the music gathering.

Mac G is excited about performing for the first time at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Picture:macgunleashed/Instagram

In announcing its second batch of artists, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) named podcaster Mac G as one of the acts and the DJ says he’s a bit of a jazz fan himself.

“I’m a fan of music from jazz to house to pop to hip hop to rock you name it. I’ve probably listened to it [Jazz] and this year I’m really looking forward to the entire line up especially Matt Bianco and Zoe Modiga, I’m a huge fun,” Mac G told The Citizen.

Real name Macgyver Mukhwevho, Mac G is one of the handful of DJs that will play sets on the Topaz stage, alongside Daliwonga, former Black Motion member Mörda and Jab a Jaw.

“The 2024 festival experience is a nuanced anthem to where the world finds itself at present – at the crossroads of a new age, with a progression of artists adding their authentic and musical signatures to the messages of those who have already set the message,” said head of Talent at espAfrika, founders and organisers of the CTIJF, Lindsay Rhoda.

Mi Casa will also perform on the Topaz stage.

Alternative R&B group Moonchild was also named on the line-up including Prince’s last bassist, MonoNeon. Seasoned vocalist Judith Sephuma is also on the bill including Thandi Ntuli, who will present Rainbow Revisited with Tlala Makhene and Sphelelo Mazibuko.

“It’s such honour, the jazz festival is one of the events that I grew up aspiring to be on and for it to come to life is an exciting experience,” averred Mac G.

Themed Reset, Connect and Revive Your Rhythm, the festival announced the likes of Mandisi Dyantyis, the UK’s The Yussef Dayes Experience, Kokoroko, Nduduzo Makhathini and the in-demand upcoming Cape Town band, Kujenga.

Live Nation tour

Mac G’s podcast, Podcast and Chill is on a nationwide tour which sees SA’s number one followed podcast being recorded live in front of an audience.

The tour has already been to KwaZulu-Natal.

“We had an absolutely incredible time. The energy, the conversation, the vibes – everything was on point.”

The tour heads to Bloemfontein’s Civic Theatre. “Bloem is next before we head out to Limpopo on the 27th and as I speak, we have sold 80% of the tickets which is exciting.”

