‘I woke up at 5 am’ – Penny Ntuli excited about her new job after Gagasi FM exit

The talented radio presenter has joined a Johannesburg based radio station.

Radio personality Penny Ntuli has scored herself a new radio presenting gig after leaving Gagasi FM.

Ntuli has joined Johannesburg’s popular community radio station, Jozi FM.

Sharing the news on her social media platforms, the radio personality said she had bagged a Monday to Friday mid-morning slot.

She wrote, “I woke up at 5 am today. Excited for my first day at work. Please welcome me to Jozi FM 105.8 (Channel 878 on DStv).

“I’ll be on your radio every Monday to Friday on the Mid-Morning Chat Show between 9-12,” Ntuli wrote.

Jozi FM has also taken to social media to officially welcome Ntuli: “Welcome to a new era of captivating conversations! Join us as the dynamic Penny Ntuli takes the helm of the Mid-Morning Chat show on Jozi FM for the very first time.

“Get ready for exhilarating discussions, fresh perspectives, and endless inspiration! Let the journey begin,” the station wrote.

Gagasi FM departure

Last week, Ntuli opened up about her departure from Gagasi FM after the station renewed contracts and announced the lineup for the new season.

Ntuli said she was given the opportunity to come back for the new season and she gladly accepted the new show until she was told that she would be getting paid R 2 800 p/m.

“Something not too far from what I was getting paid for the past two years. I felt disrespected, but I calmed down and went back to the management to ask them to review my salary.

“My manager, Ayanda Melansi, in the negotiations, suggested I consider other things rather than being on air; this also heavily killed my confidence,” she added in a lengthy statement.

