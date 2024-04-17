Sizwe Dhlomo apologises for not knowing the ‘Messi of radio’

Ba2Cada is a three-time South African MTN Radio Award winner in succession for Best Afternoon Drive Show Presenter.

Sizwe Dhlomo had to apologise for seemingly downplaying who Ba2Cada is in the radiolandscape. Pictures: sizwedhlomo, Ba2cada/Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo was seemingly forced to apologise for not knowing who Lesedi FM’s Ba2Cada is, after one social media user asked his thoughts on something Ba2Cada had said in an interview.

Real name Nyakallo Leine, Ba2Cada revealed his salary in a sit-down with MacG and Sol Phenduka on Podcast and Chill.

In the interview, the broadcaster spoke of his radio journey that dates back to 2004 when he earned R1 500 – he’s now in the R180 000 bracket.

Ba2Cada is getting paid R180 000 by SABC as his monthly Salary. pic.twitter.com/Q9aVZ446ct April 16, 2024

Ba2Cada is the co-host of Lesedi FM’s breakfast show, alongside Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke, Chepa and Jonito.

The Messi of radio

One social media user accused Dhlomo of lying, for not knowing what he described as the “Messi of radio.”

Lmao 🧢 @cadamgaga is Messi of Radio he won best Afternoon Drive Show with Lesedi FM 3 years in a row if I’m not mistaken



Stop lying ntjaka 🤣🤣🤣 — Trevor Rakaki  (@RakakiTrevor_) April 16, 2024

Another user defended the Kaya breakfast show jock, saying, “Not everyone in the country listens to Sotho Radio.”

Again, trust me I don’t need to make myself feel bigger than a DJ from the Free State my G. https://t.co/rC2nchM2n2 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) April 16, 2024

The football analogy was continued by another person on X, formerly Twitter, juxtaposing Dhlomo to Orlando Pirates’ Patrick Maswanganyi.

“There is no way Maswanganyi can say he doesn’t know Messi. Cadas [Ba2Cada] is far better than him. Millions of people listen to Ba2Cada more than Sizwe. Winning multiple awards doing same thing, same morning there is no way, Sizwe is trying to be big”

He began his career at community radio station Jozi FM, until he was head hunted by SABC’s Lesedi FM in 2006 where he hosted the Afternoon Drive Time show on weekdays and the Top 30 Count Down on Saturday mid-mornings.

He is a popular figure even outside of radio. Following the Fees Must Fall campaign, Ba2Cada donated R10 000 to four Botshabelo Tertiary Students; and committed to making a contribution annually to different tertiary institutions to assist students who are financially challenged.

“I would really like to be remembered as someone who brought change to other peoples’ lives, played my role in encouraging others to go out there and get it as I live my life,” he once said.

Sizwe concedes

Seemingly conceding to the online pressure, the former MTV Base presenter apologised to Ba2Cada.

“I didn’t mean to disrespect you bro. I’m sure you’re a great guy. Apparently you once booked me for a gig at Macufe and we even spoke. Harde [sorry] bro. Alikho elibi [there’s no ill will].”

