‘We can make SABC the home of sport’: Newly appointed exec Themba Gwejela on strategic growth

The SABC announced Themba’s appointment earlier this week…

SABC’s newly appointed Corporate Affairs Chief, Themba Gwejela, says he is determined to drive strategic growth and innovation as he steps into his new role, effective 1 September 2024.

The experienced marketing and communications executive brings over 18 years of experience from top roles in South African and international brands.

His career includes significant roles at major financial firms like Momentum, FNB, Old Mutual, Discovery, and Liberty to mention a few.

Most recently, he served as head of communications at EPPF, where he played a key role in building a strong brand communications team and launching a new corporate identity and positioning strategy.

Gwejela’s immediate priorities and strategic plans

In an interview with The Citizen, Gwejela shared his main goals for the SABC’s Corporate Affairs and Marketing division.

He said with the recent changes to SABC Plus, his arrival is perfectly timed to help shape its strategy.

“My immediate focus will be to drive marketing efforts to increase awareness of SABC Plus. Ensuring that South Africans have easy access to content on demand.

“Of course, this is only achievable through internal collaborations and strategic external partnerships, so I am already trying to catch up as fast as I can,” he said.

Gwejela also plans to conduct a thorough review of the SABC’s marketing strategies across all its brands.

“I will ensure alignment and leverage the power of the SABC brand portfolio to support our public mandate and drive commercial value,” he explained.

Refreshing SABC Sport

A significant aspect of Gwejela’s strategy also involves revitalising SABC Sport.

He described the brand as having “incredible potential” but acknowledged that it requires substantial work at both the brand and content levels.

“Working with the executive team and external partners on issues of sporting rights, I believe we can make SABC the home of sport for this great sporting nation.

“I also will be spending a lot of time focusing on people leadership, as people are our greatest asset. Without the various brand teams, I cannot do this task.

“Therefore, it is important that we build a strong connection, and the right culture where every team member is seen, heard, and celebrated. People can only bring their A-game in a space that sees and celebrates them.”

He concluded: “I would like to bring a fresh perspective and challenge us to greater heights.”

