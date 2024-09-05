Ukhozi FM host Siya Mhlongo takes a break from radio amid boyfriend assault allegations

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has confirmed that Ukhozi FM host, Siya Mhlongo, has taken time off “to deal with personal matters”.

This follows reports that Mhlongo allegedly assaulted his boyfriend with a beer bottle on Saturday, 31 August, in Durban.

According to reports, the incident allegedly occurred while the pair was returning from a night out.

A video circulating on social media shows Mhlongo seated in the driver’s seat, urging “Njabulo” to get into the car so he could take him to the hospital.

A bloody video, which contains graphic content, shows the man who was allegedly assaulted trying to wipe the blood from his face.

SABC: ‘Mr Siya Mhlongo has requested time off from work to deal with a personal matter’

Following the incident, Mhlongo’s radio show, Ubusuku Obuhle, has been taken over by Zama Mseleku, who has been filling in since Monday, 2 September.

“Ukhozi FM management would like to confirm that Mr Siya Mhlongo has requested to take some time off from work to deal with a personal matter. During this period, Zama Mseleku will be standing in for him,” SABC media relations manager, Mmoni Seapolelo, told The Citizen.

Seapolelo said management is aware of the video in question and would like to address the matter internally.

“At this stage, management would like to be given an opportunity to address the matter internally in line with SABC processes. In addition, if the matter is reported to the law enforcement authorities, management will also respect this process,” Seapolelo added.

Mhlongo was also popularly known for hosting Command Your Day on Metro FM until he left the station earlier this year to join Ukhozi FM.

