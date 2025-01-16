‘We got the freedom but we lost the country’: Did Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza get their flowers? [VIDEO]

They died two days apart from each other and on Wednesday, the industry equally bid farewell to Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza

Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza’s memorial services were held on Wednesday in Joburg. Pictures; Winnie Khumalo/Facebook and @radio2000ZA/X

They died two days apart from each other and on Wednesday the industry equally bid farewell to Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza in memorial services held in Joburg.

With Khumalo having passed away first, her memorial service at The Market started a few hours before Doc Shebeleza’s which was held at the SABC’s Radio Park in Auckland Park.

Winnie Khumalo remembered

One tends to learn new things about the deceased at their memorial services through the shared anecdotes by those who knew them and Khumalo’s memorial service was no different.

“Winnie made it to heaven, I swear,” said co-host Somizi Mhlongo. “Winnie never touched a drop of alcohol, she didn’t need alcohol to be cheerful, she was naturally a bubbly person.”

Mhlongo was one of the MC’s on the day and he revealed the above to most people’s surprise inside the theatre.

It was also quite surprising for many that Khumalo was friends with the former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development of South Africa, Jeff Radebe who was one of the speakers on the day.

“I had last seen comrade Winnie exactly a month ago today, on the 15th of December 2024 she had come with her daughter Rethabile to her friend Mmabatho in Centurion for a health and spa afternoon,” Radebe shared.

Radebe said he became close friends with Khumalo around 2008 when the ANC was in crisis following the launch of Congress Of the People (COPE) by former ANC leaders and the party needed a song to galvanise young people to vote for the ANC.

“As a new music lover and enthusiast myself. I had been following her booming career in music from a distance.

“I had always been highly impressed by her deep understanding of the mood of young people of our land,” averred Radebe.

Veteran music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala said he also recently visited Khumalo at her home.

“I was sitting with her in her lounge. I paid her a surprise visit,” said Twala.

“Winnie and I were just laughing, it was very nice. No sign of sickness, nothing. She was laughing. In fact, she came and picked me up from my car.”

Twala described their relationship to be similar to that of siblings. He shared how they once fought in the studio and Khumalo left angry but later that day she called him for help.

“That’s what I called a true sister and brother relationship, we even forgot that we had fought. That’s how close we were.”

Khumalo will be laid to rest this Saturday, but the time and venue are yet to be confirmed.

ALSO READ: Winnie Khumalo’s daughter shares awkward interview of her mother bemoaning family members [VIDEO]

Doc Shebeleza: a servant of the people

As was Khumalo’s memorial service, Victor ‘Doc Shebeleza’ Bogopane’s was well attended by industry folk who loved the Kwaito artist whose philanthropic work was spoken of throughout the service.

“I’m devastated and what hurts me the most is that Doc has never been celebrated. Doc has done more than most in this country,” said seasoned entertainer Abigail Khubheka.

“How will our children know what we’ve done in this country? People think we’re arrogant. There’s hope that things will still happen, can we love each other? We got the freedom but we lost the country.”

The speakers on the day made reference to Doc Shebeleza’s philanthropic work through his organisation African Musicians Against HIV/Aids (AMAHA).

WATCH | #DocShebeleza 's children pay homage to him at his memorial service. 🕊️#TheCitizenNews pic.twitter.com/8MzfMD1a3a — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) January 15, 2025

Former SABC spokesperson and now Chief Stakeholder Relations & Communications Officer at the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Kaizer Kganyago said Doc Shebeleza was a true celebrity in that he was celebrated for the good he does in society.

“While I was working at the SABC, Doc said he’ll want the national broadcaster to partner with AMAHHA in improving people’s lives across the country,” said Kganyago.

“We went from village to village, giving people houses, giving people wheelchairs, giving people food. He would go all out and get all of that. Every time we were in these events he was in charge of everything. He would be the soundman, he would be the performer, and he would be the one making sure the food is there.

“He will be doing everything because he understood one thing: he was a servant of the people. The message that he always wanted out there is to say there’s a difference between being known and being a celebrity. The minute you say you’re a celebrity and want to be worshipped, you must know you are not.”

Doc Shebeleza will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Old Apostolic Church and buried at West Park Cemetery’s Heroes Acre.

NOW READ: Gayton McKenzie on Doc Shebeleza: ‘His music, laughter and legacy will continue to resonate in our hearts’