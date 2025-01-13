Gqeberha shooting claims six lives, seasoned detectives assigned to case

Eastern Cape police investigate a mass shooting in KwaZakhele that killed six men and injured one woman, urging the public to assist with any information.

The Eastern Cape police have assigned a team of seasoned detectives to investigate the deaths of six men and the injury of a 21-year-old woman following a mass shooting in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

At about 10.15 pm on Sunday, someone alerted the police to a shooting incident on Kani Street in KwaZakhele.

When the police arrived at the house, they found the bodies of six males, aged between 21 and 27, as well as an injured 21-year-old woman. Paramedics transported her to the hospital for treatment.

Six males killed, woman injured in shooting

“Information indicates that they were in a house when they were attacked by unknown armed suspects who shot at them,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

“The motive for the shooting is unclear at the moment and will form part of the investigation.”

The South African Police Service in KwaZakhele opened a case of murder and attempted murder.

A team of seasoned detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit will be investigating a case of six counts of murder and attempted murder.

No arrests

The police reported that they have not made any arrests in the matter. They also stated that they cannot release the identities of the deceased until formal identification is completed.

“The investigation team will work tirelessly until the culprits responsible for this heinous attack are behind bars,” Mawisa said.

The police are calling upon the public to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects by contacting Warrant Officer John Lourens at 071 352 4706 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

Shooting in Pienaar

Meanwhile, gunmen fatally shot five males and one female at the scene of a shooting in Pienaar, Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, on Saturday, while one male and one female died later from their injuries in the hospital.

Two VW Polos were also found at the scene with bullet holes, and one of the victims was found dead inside one of the vehicles.

Breakthrough

Investigators have not yet determined the motive for the shooting, but they made a breakthrough on Monday.

Police arrested a 39-year-old male suspect in Pienaar on Sunday night. During the suspect’s arrest, police confiscated a firearm with 13 live rounds of ammunition.

The suspect will appear in court soon.

