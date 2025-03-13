Entertainment

Must stream in March: White Lotus a hilarious series that keeps you hooked!

By Thami Kwazi

13 Mar 2025

This hotel life expose, peels back veneer of privilege exposing, struggles, insecurity

I first stumbled upon The White Lotus through a digital poster.

It looked light, breezy, and maybe even a little fun—a palate cleanser from the dark thrillers that flood my screen.

Little did I know, I was checking into one of the most compelling, darkly humorous, and slow-burning psychological dramas I’d ever seen.

It was like booking a holiday and then realising your idyllic resort comes with hidden costs – secrets, scandals,s and the occasional murder.

White Lotus is the name of a fictional luxury hotel chain, with each season unfolding in a different exotic location.

While the scenery is breathtaking, the true spectacle lies in the guests and staff – people who bring their baggage, no matter how hard they try to leave it at home. 

The show masterfully peels back the polished veneer of privilege, exposing the self-indulgence, power struggles, and deep-seated insecurities lurking underneath.

At first glance, it might seem like just another drama about wealthy vacationers misbehaving.

But creator Mike White has turned it into something far more delicious – a wickedly sharp satire wrapped in a mystery, driven by an ever-changing ensemble cast that delivers some of the best performances on television.

 A vacation with no escape 

Each season of The White Lotus begins with a mystery: a body discovered, a sense of impending doom hanging over the sun-soaked paradise.

From there, we rewind to meet the guests and staff whose lives will collide in unexpected and often catastrophic ways. The first season, set in Hawaii, focused on themes of power and privilege. 

The second, in Sicily, delved into sexual politics and betrayal. And now, we have Season 3 on Showmax and DStv, which takes us to a new White Lotus resort in Thailand. 

This time, the theme is death, eastern religion, and spirituality – though if previous seasons are anything to go by, expect that to be explored through a mix of satire, heartbreak,k and jaw-dropping twists.

Returning to the cast is Natasha Rothwell, reprising her Season 1 role as the deeply empathetic spa manager Belinda.

She’s joined by a mix of Hollywood heavyweights and rising stars, including Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and – perhaps the biggest casting curiosity –Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Yes, that Schwarzenegger.

Arnie’s son is here to flex his acting muscles as Saxson, the eldest child in a wealthy vacationing family.

The Saxson dilemma: A coming-of-age nightmare 

Patrick Schwarzenegger. , Image supplied

Saxson arrives at The White Lotus resort with his powerful businessman father Timothy (Jason Isaacs), his mother Victoria (Parker Posey), and his two younger siblings.

At first, he’s your typical rich kid, young, carefree, and fuelled by hormones. But things quickly take a bizarre turn, and what begins as a seemingly perfect getaway spirals into an experience he’ll deeply regret.

Schwarzenegger holds his own in this role, proving he’s got more than just famous genetics.

Saxon’s storyline is a microcosm of what The White Lotus does best – taking characters who seem clichéd and slowly unraveling them into deeply flawed, painfully relatable people.

