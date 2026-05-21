R10 to watch all 104 FIFA World Cup matches? Mzansi fans stunned by new streaming deal

South African football fans can now stream every FIFA World Cup 2026 match affordably nationwide.

South African football supporters are set for a major game-changing viewing experience after SportyTV announced that fans will be able to watch all 104 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for a once-off payment of just R10.

In a new move, the platform confirmed that every match from the global football spectacle will be available in one place without the frustration of switching between broadcasters, subscriptions or expensive viewing packages.

The tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, is expected to be the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, and SportyTV says it wants South Africans to enjoy every moment seamlessly across all devices.

Picture: iStock

The app will be available on Android, iOS and Smart TVs, making it easier for fans to follow the action whether at home or on the move.

Adding more excitement to the rollout is the inclusion of South African football legends Benni McCarthy, Quinton Fortune and Aaron Mokoena, who will headline the platform’s World Cup coverage as pundits throughout the tournament.

SportyTV also revealed that seven production crews will be stationed across the three host countries to deliver extensive coverage, with a special focus on the South African national soccer team and African football stories.

Speaking about the partnership, McCarthy described the offering as a major win for football supporters across the country.

“The FIFA World Cup is about moments that bring people together, and every fan deserves to experience that fully,” he said. “Having all 104 matches in one place changes the experience for South Africans completely.”

The company says the initiative forms part of a broader push towards digital-first, sports entertainment that is accessible, affordable, and fan-driven.

Elias Galego, vice-president at Sporty Group, said the aim is to simplify how football fans experience the world’s biggest sporting event.

Sporty Group has continued to expand its football footprint globally through partnerships involving clubs and organisations such as Real Madrid CF and La Liga.

With the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 already building momentum, South African fans may have just found the cheapest ticket to football’s biggest party.