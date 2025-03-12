From DJ Maphorisa to NIDZ: New music releases you can’t miss

Here's a round-up of the latest tracks and albums you won't want to miss.

Whether you’re into Afrobeat, rap, rock, or soulful gospel, there’s something for everyone on this list.

From rising stars to chart-topping legends, here’s a round-up of the latest tracks and albums you won’t want to miss.

New music releases you can’t miss

NIDZ – Higher Ground

19-year-old emerging artist NIDZ has dropped her debut single, Higher Ground.

On the song, a blend of Afrobeat and Afrotech, the newcomer collaborated with producer Kurt Herman and songwriter/vocal coach Tima Reece.

“Releasing my debut song with such a phenomenal team behind me feels almost surreal. I hope the listeners will support the music as much as the team has,” NIDZ said in a press statement.

Nadia Nakai – Braggacy

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai is preparing to release her highly anticipated album, Braggacy, on 14 March.

The album is dedicated to her late boyfriend, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Nadia also shared that on the 14th, she will be releasing a music video.

Kip Moore – Solitary Tracks

On 3 March, US multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore released his sixth studio album, Solitary Tracks, through Virgin Music Group.

The 23-track album features songs like Bad Spot, Around You, and Learning As I Go.

The album marks Moore’s new chapter of blending soul, roots, and rock influences into his original sound.

He will kick off the Solitary Tracks World Tour later this year, performing across Canada, Europe, and the UK, followed by the United States.

Imor.Art – Ekuseni

Rising artist Imor.Art, in collaboration with Brandon Dhludhlu, Van Gee & Vicky, and D’Braz, has released a fresh track titled Ekuseni.

Rooted in deep emotion and spirituality, the song offers a message of encouragement, reminding listeners that brighter days await those who trust in God’s plan.

The 23-year-old singer from Katlehong blends gospel and Afro-soul.

Ekuseni reflects her own personal journey and offers a message of hope to anyone feeling stuck or stagnant.

DJ Maphorisa – two new projects

Multi-award-winning DJ and producer DJ Maphorisa is set to release two new music projects on 28 March.

He has been sharing snippets of his new projects on social media, enticing his fans.

