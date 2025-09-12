Loftus Braai: SA set to break world record

The event will see around 2 500 braaiers handling just as many sets of tongs across 420 braais.

Size matters, and this year Loftus Stadium in Pretoria will be where the boerewors will be.

Truckloads of it, in fact, when retailer Big Save plans to break the Guinness Book of Records’ numbers and build the biggest braai that’s ever sizzled.

It’s planned in celebration of Heritage Day, also known as National Braai Day, on 24 September.

The event will see around 2 500 braaiers handling just as many sets of tongs across 420 braais.

Each person will braai one 200g piece of wors, with about half a ton of meat being cooked at the same time. It’s a massive logistical endeavour.

“Supplying 2,500 braaiers is no small task. Every braai, apron, tong, wors roll, and bag of charcoal must line up perfectly. The hardest part has been balancing safety with scale.

“From fire safety, ER services, JOC applications and health and safety compliance with Tshwane, everything must meet strict standards while still feeling like the fun, relaxed braai South Africans love,” said Dylan Jardim, head of marketing for Big Save.

Jardim said that the event reflects who South Africans are.

“The braai holds such important cross-cultural significance that many other countries will never understand. It’s how we celebrate, it’s how we connect, and it’s something we all share regardless of background.

“This record attempt is a picture of South Africa at its best, thousands of people coming together, cooking side by side.”

2500 Braai Stands planned

The menu, well, it’s boeries.

“There’s nothing more proudly South African than a boerewors roll, and that’s why every participant will be braaiing their own 200 g piece.

“White Star Maize Meal is providing pap for our braaiers to enjoy with their wors. It’s simple, it’s authentic, and it captures exactly what a South African braai is all about,” he said.

Achieving a world record and being recognised for it by Guinness World Records is as taxing as the organisation. Nothing is left to chance.

“The rules are much more intense than most people think,” said Jardim.

“First and foremost, we have a Guinness World Records official flying in from London to observe. We need a government health inspector on site, and two independent professional chefs with culinary degrees must sign off that every single piece of wors was cooked properly.

“Then there are 53 independent stewards who will be spread across the braai area, each observing participants and signing written statements confirming that the rules were followed. Cameras will verify exactly how many people took part. It’s not just a braai; it’s a full-on operation to meet Guinness standards.”

Jardim said a full lineup of entertainment is in place to celebrate the record.

“Not if we break the record, but when we break it, the celebration starts right away. The moment everyone takes that first bite of their boerewors rolls, we’ll know we’ve done it,” he said.

The afterparty will feature Mi Casa, Good Luck, Booshle G, Kurt Darren, Biggy and Lee Cole.

“We’ll celebrate the way South Africans know best, with music, dancing, and a cold one.”

Music, dancing and a cold one

Tickets are on sale at the ticketing site Howler for people wanting to be part of the event and the after-party. It’s all for charity.

“Every ticket sold goes towards our goal of providing one million meals on World Food Day in 2026 through Trek4Mandela’s One Million Meals campaign,” he said.

“We have always believed in giving back to the communities that support us, and this event is a way of doing it on a national stage. The world record is the headline, but the real victory will be knowing that the fires we light at Loftus will help put food on tables across South Africa long after the day itself.”

