Welcome to my real life

My first housewarming was a disaster: burnt steaks, a swimming dog, and panicked parenting. Yet, it felt real—and perfectly mine.

You know how people say: “Don’t worry, they’re just coming to see you, not your house”? They lie.

The moment I invited my first group of friends over to my brand-new house, I turned into a Pinterest-possessed, scatterbrained lunatic with a to-do list longer than a Woolies till slip.

I scrubbed walls that weren’t dirty. I even ironed the hand towels – the hand towels, people.

I had visions of soft music, laughter, delicate wine glasses clinking gently while someone said: “Oh wow, this place feels so you.”

What actually happened was this: at 1.30pm, the braai fire died. Not fizzled out – died. As in, it made one last attempt at licking at the steaks, and then… nothing.

My carefully marinated, thick steaks were still a very pale pinkish colour.

I panicked and tried to get a new fire going, but realised that I had run out of firelighters.

By the way, rolled up newspapers make a lot of smoke when placed under charcoal.

Then, my friend’s Italian greyhound – still a puppy – decided to break the nervous tension by leaping into the swimming pool. A second albeit larger splash followed the first.

My son smiled with stiff lips when he emerged from the freezing water, the dog clutched under one arm.

The smoky fire was forgotten for a few minutes as everyone rushed around to find dry towels for dog and rescuer.

More guests arrived to a scene that looked less like House and Leisure and more like The Great Fire of Saffron Avenue.

There I was, bravely trying to keep out of the way of smoke, attempting to get the charcoal going, while the smaller children polished all the sweet-filled bowls, because the food took too long.

Their mothers gave me daggered looks but after seeing that I was on the verge of hysterics, they made the kids run around in the huge garden to work off the extra sugar.

And yet… everything turned out fine.

Later, we drank wine from mismatched mugs because I forgot to wash enough glasses.

The dog was renamed “Aquadog”, but we kept a close eye on him when he ran near the pool.

We ate medium-rare steaks with lots of Worcestershire sauce poured over it.

And suddenly someone said: “This place feels so you.”

Not because it was perfect.

But because it was real. And honestly? I’ve never felt more at home.