Kardashians: More shocking revelations since the reunion show

Lerato Maimela

Well, here we go again.

Daily Mail Celebrity has reported that NBA star Tristan Thompson was spotted entering a bedroom with three women at a house party and then exiting 30 minutes later looking rather scruffy. Could he have cheated on Revenge Body host and baby mama Khloe Kardashian again?

The lavish party took place in Bel Air to celebrate security guard Nessel Beezer’s birthday and many known celebrities were in attendance, including P. Diddy, Drake, Swae Lee and Chris Brown.

A source told Daily Mail Celebrity that Tristan had arrived at the party and greeted a few people before heading straight to the bar to take some shots.

“He was having a blast. He was actually laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a champagne bottle,” the source said.

“A couple of hours later, Tristan took off to one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up…they stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled” the source said.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality TV show has come to an end after the second part of the show’s reunion special aired on 20 June 2021. Here are some shocking revelations from the second part of the special:

Shocking revelations from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion

Kendall Jenner actually has a love life

When asked on the reunion special what is happening between her and Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner admitted Devin is her boyfriend and they are in a relationship.

Kim’s scandalous sex tape

Host Cohen asked Kim Kardashian if she feels the reality TV show would have been a hit if her sex tape was not released. The Skims founder openly expressed that she does not feel Keeping Up with the Kardashians would have done as well if her sex tape was not leaked.

Kim’s 90 day marriage

Kim told Cohen she was aware she owes her ex husband Kris an apology for how she ended things with him. She confessed she was really scared and nervous to break up with him so she ended things with him in the worst way. She said she had learnt so much about dating and marriage from being married to Kris.

Kylie Jenner on marriage

Cohen asked Kylie if marriage was in her life plans. The Kylie Cosmetics founder said she was not thinking about getting married, but does want to get married some day in the future. It is not known if the mother of one has gotten back together with her baby daddy and rapper, Travis Scott, but the two have been spotted together a lot recently spending more time with each other and their daughter, Stormi.

Kourtney’s secret love life

Khloe spoke about her sister Kourtney’s relationships and how the mother of four did not want her sisters to discuss any of her relationships because she wanted to keep her love life private. Khloe expressed how that may have been because of how public her relationship with Scott Disick was and how everyone had the access to the ins and outs of their relationship.

The Tristan and Jordyn scandal

When asked about Jordyn Woods and the scandal place surrounding her and Tristan Thompson, Khloe said that she had forgiven Jordyn. The KUWTL star said it would have been impossible for her to forgive her boyfriend and not Jordyn.