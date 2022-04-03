Ramadan not only about fasting, but also helping less fortunate

Faizel Patel

The Islamic month of Ramadan is more than just staying away from food and drink or engaging in prayer.

Ramadan is also about assisting the less fortunate by various NGOs and individuals in South Africa and globally.

Many Muslims also dispense their Zakaah (alms), which ensures the poor are cared for, including widows, orphans, the disabled, the needy, and the destitute.

Last week, Lenasia-based NGO Saaberie Chishty Society kicked off its Ramadan of Hope Campaign.

Twenty organisations, together with the Saaberie Chishty Society, distributed hampers to homes in Lenasia, Lenasia South, Soweto, Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Riverlea, Bosmont, Orange Farm, and smaller regions in the South of Johannesburg.

The pre-Ramadan hamper drive intends to ensure as many families as possible start their Ramadan with a little bit of hope restored in their homes.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) also has various initiatives to assist refugees affected by conflict in Ramadan.

The UNHCR said during Ramadan, the charitable gifts people make have a deeper meaning and significance.

“Displaced populations continue to face deepening poverty, food insecurity, and hardship among other factors.

“With this harsh reality, we believe every gift during the holy month will count in providing food, water, and shelter to millions of displaced people.”

The UNHCR said it identified 100,000 families in need of urgent assistance.

“Your Ramadan donation will go to support the most vulnerable people, uprooted by ongoing crises in Nigeria, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Pakistan”.

“Whether they are internally displaced or taking refuge in neighbouring countries.”

At the same time, the Religious Attaché and Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia distributed more than ten tonnes of dates and food hampers to Muslims across South Africa and other African countries during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s gift program for distributing dates and food hampers for fasting people during Ramadan.

Speaking to The Citizen during the launch of the gift programme at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Sultan al Angari said the programme is expansive and will touch many cities across South Africa, Africa and across the globe.

