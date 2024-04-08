Eid al-Fitr recipe: Mushroom, pea and potato samosas with mint and yoghurt dipping sauce

This delicious samosa recipe is the perfect addition for your table to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide as it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. This year Ramadan is expected to end on Tuesday 9 April in South Africa. So, if you need Eid al-Fitr recipe ideas for your feast table, look no further.

Eid al-Fitr samosa recipe

Ingredients

250g portabellini or button mushrooms, finely chopped

½ onion, finely diced

1 Tbsp Cape Malay style curry powder

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 Tbsp ginger, grated

1 fresh chilli, seeded and minced

½ cup fresh or frozen peas

2 Tbsp fresh coriander

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

2 medium potatoes, boiled, peeled and roughly mashed

Salt and pepper, to taste

500g samosa pur/ pastry

½ cup flour

For the dipping sauce:

½ cup mint leaves

¼ cup fresh coriander

½ small tomato

¼ small onion

2 Tbsp plain yoghurt

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

Pinch of sea salt

Water as needed

Neutral oil for frying

Method

For the dipping sauce:

Combine all ingredients and blend together until smooth adding enough cold water to help things blend to a smooth and saucy consistency. Set aside in the fridge for serving.

For the samosa filling:

Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan. Fry the mushrooms, onion and curry powder until the mushrooms have released all their liquid. Then add the garlic, ginger and chilli and cook until fragrant. Add the peas and cook until just tender. Remove from the heat and add the coriander, lemon juice, mashed potatoes and season. Mix well.

Assembling the samosas:

Whisk the flour with some water in a small bowl to form a smooth spreadable paste. Holding a strip of pastry in your left hand, pull the bottom corners one after the other across and up to form a triangle and a pocket at the base of the pastry in which to put the filling. Fill with a spoonful of filling, then continue folding the pastry until you have sealed off the opening and have a neat triangle. Seal the final edge by dipping your finger in the flour paste, spreading a small amount on the pastry and then sealing tightly. Heat neutral oil in a large pan. Fry the samosas until golden brown, turning often to keep the colour even. Remove and drain on a paper towel. Serve with the mint dipping sauce and enjoy.

*This recipe is courtesy of The South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association.

