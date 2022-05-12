Select your best HUAWEI nova today

Sponsored

HUAWEI is committed to delivering stylish flagship smartphones that are adored by wide-ranging nova users. With insights into the demand of consumers wanting quality features and leveraging HUAWEI’s technology accumulations, the nova Series has continuous exploration and innovation in design, camera, fast charging, software ecosystem and more.

For all your content creation needs, audio-visual immersive experiences and futuristic features there’s a nova for everyone. Here’s some of the top picks from the nova Series:

Create and enjoy immersive audiovisual experiences on your HUAWEI nova 9

Priced at just R12 999, the HUAWEI nova 9 inherits the nova Series’ unique aesthetic and sophisticated design, bringing powerful performance and features that assist users capture and create content. It is also a helpful assistant for users to share content and stay connected with others.

For the first time in the HUAWEI nova Series, the HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a range of flagship-grade camera technology, including the RYYB colour filter array (CFA) and XD Fusion Engine. The responsive 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display, powerful processor, excellent battery life and support for blazing fast charging speeds with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, ensure a fluid experience for avid mobile gamers. Thanks to the 120Hz high-refresh rate, you can now enjoy playing your favorite games in a fast-moving seamless flow.

Unleash your creativity with the HUAWEI nova 9SE 108MP camera

At first glance of the new HUAWEI nova 9 SE, it sets the bar high for mid-range smartphones. It boasts phenomenal camera capabilities at a competitive price point of R7 999, as well as solid features like a 66W Huawei SuperCharge and a sleek industrial design.

With more pixels than ever, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera enables users to unleash their creativity, using the 9-in-1 technology to enhance pixel size to 2.1 µm. Aside for the 108MP main camera, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens and a 2MP macro lens. Whether you’re shooting in bright daylight or at night, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures in detail what you see before your eyes. Powered by the multi-frame fusion algorithm, the rear quad camera captures all your moments in lifelike clarity, whether you’re vlogging, taking macro product shots or simply embracing the scenic landscapes in front of you.

Be trendy with the stylish HUAWEI nova 8i with 64 MP AI Quad camera

The HUAWEI nova 8i is compact and stylish, featuring a 6.67” HUAWEI Edgeless Display for immersive viewing. You can capture high-res photos, night pictures and many more with the upgraded 64MP AI Quad Camera and enjoy long-lasting entertainment thanks to the large 4300mAh battery and 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge. It has excellent camera capability, especially night -leading battery life and fast charging,

The HUAWEI nova 8i can be charged up to 60% in 17 minutes and fully charged in 38 minutes, ensuring that you are always ready to explore the best of what the features have to offer. To complement the long-lasting, fast-charging battery, the 128 GB ROM storage enables you to create and store all your photos, videos and messages, without worrying about insufficient storage. You can also run multiple apps simultaneously with ease. Get yours today, at just R6 999.

Fall in love with the HUAWEI nova Y9a pop-up camera

Consumers demand a smartphone that excels at mobile gaming and the HUAWEI nova Y9a certainly delivers on that front. The super narrow bezels and enhanced auto selfie pop-up camera facilitates an unobstructed, immersive viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy a FullView Display, whether you are gaming, browsing, or watching videos. This stylish and immersive design with 92% screen-to-body ratio is perfect for gamers, ensuring you can play without obstruction.

It also comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup, 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, flagship-inspired design as well as a good amount of 8GB + 128GB storage, once again demonstrating that new tech is not out of reach but rather for everyone to enjoy.

At just R6 499, the HUAWEI nova Y9a design is not compromised. It boasts a classic look and feel, taking inspiration from the transforming hues of sky and the art of light and shadow. You will be impressed by the sleek grip and its high-definition features, that guarantees viewing, creating and enjoyment of a multitude of quality content.

Huawei nova Y70 Plus: powerful battery, affordable nova

The new HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus comes with all new features and designs made to create the best, easiest and possible experience for users. Priced at just R5 499, the 6000mAh battery allows for three hours of continuous video playback after charging the device for only ten minutes thanks to the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge. The device also only needs to be charged a minimum of two times per week, giving you more time from constant recharging.

If you are running low on battery, switching the device into Low Battery Mode when the battery is at 5% will drag out the battery life to last up to 12 hours on standby.

The HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus can also be used as a power bank that provides an output of 5V/1A to support wired reverse charging for devices such as smartwatches, bands, and smartphones whenever you are out.

The HUAWEI Y70 Plus SuperCharge battery makes room for you to enjoy your favourite blockbusters, series and reality tv, making it more immersive. Thanks to the smart, eye-friendly ambient light adjustments, you can binge watch your favorite blockbuster, series, and reality tv by staying glued to your screen.

