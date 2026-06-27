Western Cape residents warned to brace for severe cold front

The cold front brings heavy rain, strong winds and dangerous seas, with warnings of flooding and disruptions.

Western Cape residents have been warned to brace for severe weather conditions as disruptive rain and a powerful cold front barrel into the province on Sunday, threatening widespread downpours, damaging winds and dangerous seas

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for the adverse weather conditions, with authorities urging residents to brace for flooding, secure property and prepare for possible disruptions.

Weather warnings

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Sonica Lategan said a well-developed cold front is expected to make landfall over the Western Cape on Sunday, resulting in scattered to widespread showers and rain over the west and south-western parts of the province.

“The rain is expected to spread eastwards during the evening and persist into Monday. Rainfall accumulations of 15 – 25mm are expected over these areas, reaching 30 – 60mm over the Cape Winelands and City of Cape Town Districts during Sunday.

“Yellow Level 2 for damaging winds resulting in localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes is expected over the southern parts of Namakwa (Northern Cape), as well as over the Western Cape on Sunday,” Lategan said.

Yellow Level 2

Lategan warned that a Yellow Level 2 for damaging waves, leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, is also expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from Sunday until Monday.

She said all relevant City services and external partners are on standby to address any weather-related impacts.

Precautions

“The public is asked to please check for any mitigation measures that they can implement before the frontal system makes landfall.

This includes:

Clearing gutters and any other blockages on their property

Checking roofs for any leaks or loose sheets

Securing any loose items and materials like garden furniture, etc., that could be vulnerable to wind gusts

Digging trenches to lead water away from their homes in informal settlements

Raising the floor of their dwelling above ground level to minimise the risk of flooding

“The city has numerous channels to report incidents – if it is a service request that does not pose immediate danger, please contact the Corporate Call Centre on 0860 103 089 or report the issue via the city website or app,” Lategan said.

“For life or property-related emergencies, please call the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700.”