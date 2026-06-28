WATCH: Ramaphosa rallies nation ahead of Canada clash in FIFA World Cup knockouts

This is first time the national squad has advanced beyond the group stages into the knockout rounds.

As Bafana Bafana prepares to take on, the Government and President Cyril Ramaphosa is once again getting behind the national football team, calling on South Africans to back the boys.

Bafana Bafana take on Canada in the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday evening.

This is the first time the national squad has advanced beyond the group stages into the knockout rounds.

Patriotism

The government has urged all South Africans to proudly wear Bafana jerseys, national colours, or other national symbols to support the team.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has led the way with an inspiring message of support for the team, mentioning Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Ramaphosa message

Ramaphosa is confident that Bafana Bafana will be victorious.

“At 9pm. South African time, Bafana Bafana will put our whole country and our entire nation on a global map once again. But this time, they are doing it as one of the top 32 football teams in the world, playing against Canada.

“I want to wish them every luck, they have really made us proud. They’ve played extremely well, and for the first time, the South African flag on the world football stage is flying very high,” Ramaphosa said.

Beating Canada

Ramaphosa says “he knows that our boys” is going to make every South African proud.

“When they take to that world football stage or pitch, they will dazzle the Canadians, and they will defeat them, and they will move to the 16 number of countries that will play in the competition, which is the knockout stage. I’d like all South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana and give them maximum support.”

Canadian Prime Minister

Ramaphosa said he will be chatting to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

“Later, I’m going to talk to the Prime Minister of Canada. I don’t know what he wants to say to me, but all I want to say is that we are going to win. I know this because our boys are playing extremely well.

So, collectively, let’s wish them luck, all of us let’s just rally behind them. I know our boys will come back, having achieved great results from the FIFA World Cup competition, Ramaphosa said.

Bafana’s 1-0 Group A win over South Korea on Wednesday evening in Monterrey was described as a “little miracle” by head coach Hugo Broos, as the team made it out of the group stages at a FIFA World Cup finals for the first time ever.