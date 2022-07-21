Daily hacks: How to cut and style curtain bangs

Citizen Reporter

Getting your hair done and styled on a regular basis by professional hair dressers can be quite costly, and if you are a busy person with a hectic schedule then it can be pretty difficult to honour hair appointments.

Follow these super easy tips and steps on how to make a change to your hairstyle and create perfect and adorable curtain bangs from the comfort of your own home.

The first step of your cutting and styling process is to ensure that you have the right tools to help you in achieving good results.

Get your hands on a pair of hair trimming scissors or any other small scissors which will be ideal for cutting and trimming your hair.

You will also need a flat comb to ensure that you are cutting your hair evenly to avoid cutting too much off than what you had initially desired.

Scissors and flat comb. Picture: iStock

Find a reference for your look

The next step is to have a reference. Try finding a picture of the bangs you would like to achieve so you have an idea and know exactly how to cut and style your hair.

Go through Pinterest or Instagram for some inspiration, and find a few different looks so you can compare and see which one would suit you more.

Find a reference for your preferred look. Picture: iStock

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: How to dress to give off a slimmer appearance

Detangle and dry your hair

Before you get into your hair with the scissors, make sure that you detangle and dry your hair thoroughly, as it is much easier to cut your hair when it is completely dry.

Once your hair is dry and detangled, go in with a needle comb and separate your hair in the middle, before sectioning your hair out where you will be cutting your curtain bangs.

Make sure you do this directly in front of your mirror so you can section out and even amount of hair that is directly in the middle of your hair for your bangs.

Detangle and dry your hair before cutting the bangs. Picture: iStock

Chops, chop, chop

Time for some action! Run your flat comb through your hair until you reach chin level. once you get to your chin, place two fingers holding your hair right underneath the flat comb.

Grab your pair of scissors, and cut where your two fingers are situated right across that section of hair.

Cut your curtain bangs at your desired level. Picture: iStock

Style your curtain bangs

You can now separate your bangs, and hold one section of your bangs between two fingers just slightly over your fingers. Hold your fingers parallel to the angle of your brows at a slightly downward angle. Use your scissors to cut just below your fingers.

Repeat the same step on the other side, but ensure that you are cutting your bangs on the opposite angle.

Once you are done cutting your bangs to your desired length, you can now push your bangs to each side of your face, and curl them