Inside Miss SA 2022’s R10.5 million penthouse apartment [video]

The annual Miss South Africa prizes are quite impressive and the pageant stepped it up this year with a stunning Waterfall City penthouse apartment.

The prizes for Miss SA 2022 are worth more than R3 million and with the finale occurring next week on 13 August, the top 10 got the chance to view an apartment one of them will live in for the next year.

In the last few years, previous winners have stayed at the luxury apartment building in Central Square, Sandton, Johannesburg. The modern and stylish apartments are estimated to be worth R4.2 million, however, Miss SA 2022 will be staying at a different location.

The Miss SA organisation made the announcement on Thursday, revealing that the winner this year will stay at a penthouse apartment in the well-sought after suburb of Waterfall City, in Midrand.

The top 10 got to see and tour the penthouse worth R10.5 million. The penthouse is situated in the estate of Ellipse Waterfall.

It is developed by Tricolt and Attacq, a high-rise apartment development that spreads across four glass-fronted towers, namely Galileo, Cassini, Newton and Kepler.

The two bedroom, two bathroom penthouse has unparalleled views of the Gauteng skyline and the space was designed by dhk Architects. The Ellipse Waterfall apartment is fully furnished by Superbalist.com with homeware by Woolworths. Galaxy Blinds has provided all the blinds and curtains.

Each of the ladies in the top 10, Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack, presented each room on video.

WATCH: Miss SA 2022’s penthouse apartment in Waterfall City:

Tricolt’s CEO, Tim Kloek said in a statement: “Tricolt is always pushing the boundaries in terms of luxury design and world class amenities and our Ellipse development is a prime example. This award-winning development offers a luxurious lifestyle from R1.6 million and we are excited to launch our final Ellipse tower in October 2022.”

Miss SA 2022 Waterfall City penthouse pool. Picture: Supplied

Miss South Africa 2022 will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and Mnet (DStv Channel 101) on Saturday, August 13, from 18.30pm.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele