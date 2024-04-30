WATCH: Five simple hacks to keep insects at bay

Maintain a clean, safe, and pleasant living environment for you and your loved ones.

Keep insects out of your home. Picture: istock

Getting rid of bothersome insects in your home doesn’t have to involve harsh chemicals or expensive treatments.

With a few simple hacks and natural remedies, you can effectively repel insects and keep your living space bug-free.

Keeping insects out of your home is important for several reasons, including health, comfort and food safety.

Overall, keeping insects out of your home helps maintain a clean, safe, and pleasant living environment for you and your loved ones.

From utilising the power of peppermint oil to repelling mosquitoes with coffee, here are five easy hacks to safeguard your home against unwanted pests:

Harness the power of peppermint oil

Dabbing cotton balls with peppermint oil and placing them strategically around your windows can effectively deter crawling insects and ants.

Brew up a mozzie-repelling concoction

Mosquitoes can’t stand the scent of coffee, so put those leftover coffee grounds to good use by boiling them with cloves. Not only will your home smell delightful, but it will also send those pesky insects packing.

Give your plants a double boost

Sprinkling leftover coffee grounds around your indoor and outdoor plants not only acts as a natural insect repellent but also serves as a nutrient-rich fertiliser for your greenery.

Keep fruit flies at bay with boiling water

Regularly pouring boiling water down your drains can effectively deter fruit flies and prevent them from laying eggs in a moist environment.

Citrus power against spiders

Utilise the natural aversion spiders have to citrus by wiping down your walls and floors with orange oil. Not only will this keep spiders away, but it will also leave your home smelling fresh and clean.

