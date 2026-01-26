Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jack Ma all follow the 5-Hour Rule — Here’s why

Billionaire power: Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jack Ma swear by this 5-Hour Rule... and it could change your life too.

In a world driven by hustle culture, some of the most powerful people on the planet credit their success not to longer hours, but to learning. From Elon Musk and Bill Gates to Jack Ma, one habit keeps surfacing: The 5-Hour Rule.

The principle is simple yet powerful: commit at least 5 hours a week to intentional learning. That’s just one hour a day spent reading, reflecting, practising or experimenting with new ideas,

According to experts, it’s one of the smartest habits to adopt to become the entrepreneurs, innovators and success stories of tomorrow.

What is the 5-Hour Rule?

Popularised by entrepreneur and writer Michael Simmons, the 5-Hour Rule encourages deliberate learning outside the day-to-day work demands. It’s not about passive scrolling or endless webinars — it’s focused time dedicated to growth.

The 5-Hour Rule encourages professionals to spend one hour a day learning, reflecting or practising new skills. Picture: iStock

“Learning in the workplace is not just about keeping up, it’s about staying relevant,” explained Michael Gullan, CEO of G&G Advocacy, an eLearning consultancy specialising in workforce development.

“Learning builds confidence, strengthens problem-solving skills, and encourages innovation by connecting ideas from different disciplines.”

Why billionaires take learning seriously

Reading as a competitive advantage

According to online publication Entrepreneur, Bill Gates famously reads around 50 books a year, while South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has said reading helped him teach himself rocket science. Reading allows leaders to absorb ideas far beyond their own industries.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is known for reading extensively as part of their weekly learning routine. Picture: iStock

Reflection turns knowledge into wisdom

Reflection is a critical — and often overlooked — part of the rule. Journalling, reviewing mistakes, or simply thinking deeply helps transform information into insight.

Experimentation makes learning stick

The final step is applying what you learn. Testing ideas, tweaking processes or learning new tools ensures growth doesn’t stay theoretical.

“The best professionals aren’t those who know the most – they’re the ones who never stop learning,” Gullan explains.

“The smartest investment any professional can make is in their own development. The world is changing faster than ever, and staying curious is the only way to stay relevant.”

Take action: How to apply the 5-Hour Rule

This simple 5-hour weekly habit is helping the world’s top leaders stay ahead in a fast-changing world. Infographic: Supplied

Schedule learning like a meeting

Block learning time into your calendar. Treat it as non-negotiable — just like a work meeting.

Use multiple formats

Books, podcasts, online courses and workshops all count. Choose formats that suit your lifestyle.

Reflect weekly

Spend 15 minutes a week reviewing what you’ve learnt and how it applies to your role or goals.

Put knowledge into practice

Apply at least one new idea every week – no matter how small.

Unlock new opportunities

“If your place of work doesn’t provide access to online training and further development, look for relevant courses yourself,” advises Gullan.

Experts say deliberate learning boosts confidence, innovation and long-term career relevance. Picture: Supplied

“Even a small investment in deliberate learning can elevate your performance and open new opportunities in your role.”

Why the 5-Hour Rule works

The rule doesn’t require more talent, money or time – just intention. Over months and years, five hours a week compound into expertise, adaptability and confidence.

In a rapidly changing world, the message is clear: Learning isn’t optional anymore – it’s survival.

