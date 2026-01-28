Real world. Real stages! Live Music Lab Joburg applications now open

Live Music Lab is a funded training- and work-based programme for unemployed youth eyeing practical careers in the live music industry.

For the third year in a row, the Live Music Lab is offering young Johannesburg creatives a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to gain real-world experience behind the scenes of the live music industry.

Since its inception in 2024, the Live Music Lab has created a space for young artists to get a foot in the door and gain hands-on experience and professionally grow within the African music industry as lighting operators, sound engineers, artist coordinators, publicity personnel and production managers.

Live Music Lab: Powerful alliance behind fully-funded initiative

Presented by Bassline in partnership with the National Arts Council, the Music in Africa Foundation’s NEFCISA Programme and supported through the Social Employment Fund, the initiative focuses on equipping young people with practical skills to make concerts, festivals and the careers of music artists “sing with success”.

Image: Instagram

This powerhouse alliance celebrates years of mutual support, collaboration and a shared dedication to uplifting local talent.

Who can apply?

For this year’s cohort, 10 students will be selected to embark on an intensive, fully-immersive three-month-long journey – making this the most robust and comprehensive programme yet.

Unemployed youths based in Johannesburg with a strong interest in areas such as concert promotion, technical production, stage and backstage management, artist management and marketing, have until 15 February to apply.

An ‘incubator for action’

Apart from the theoretical component, participants will also work on major live music platforms, including the Rhythmic Clash series, Bassline Artist Management, the Africa Rising Music Conference, Bassline Fest and Fête de la Musique.

“Forget just sitting in a classroom. The Live Music Lab is an incubator for action,” enthused the organisers of the fully-funded Live Music Lab programme.

Students will receive insights into South Africa’s live music ecosystem, explore various career paths, and gain in-depth knowledge through mentorship and on-the-job shadowing.

By the end of the programme, participants are expected to be “industry-ready, road-tested, and prepared to work anywhere in the music business”.

Interested in one of these behind-the-scenes careers?

This opportunity is open to young creatives who are interested in careers such as:

Concert promotion

Artist management

Technical production

Stage and backstage management

Artist wellness

Live music marketing and coordination

Minimum requirements:

Aged 18 to 25

Johannesburg resident

Unemployed

Matric certificate

Strong interest in the music and creative industries

Team-oriented and solution-driven

The Live Music Lab programme also aims to maintain a 70% female participation target, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and transformation in the music industry

Live Music Lab 2026: How to apply

Applications opened on 15 January and close on 15 February 2026 or until the first 100 applications are received.

Apply for Live Music Lab here. Successful applicants will be notified on 19 February 2026.