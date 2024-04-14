Recipe of the day: Curry spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney

A delightful fusion of flavours that will surely impress your family and friends.

Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful and vibrant dish featuring tender curry-spiced chicken topped with a refreshing peach salsa.

It’s a perfect balance of savoury and sweet that’s sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Curry-spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney

Ingredients

4 chicken breast fillets, beaten to flatten

Spice mixture

1.5 Tbsp (22 ml) curry powder

3 cm knob ginger, grated

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

5 fresh or dried curry leaves, chopped (optional)

Juice of 1 lemon

1 Tbsp (15 ml) chutney

1 Tbsp (15 ml) oil

Peach Salsa

3 firm, ripe peaches

Handful of toasted coconut shavings (optional)

3 cm knob ginger, grated

Handful of roughly chopped coriander

1 small red chilli, finely sliced

Juice of 2 limes

1 tsp (5 ml) castor sugar

Salt

Method

Place chicken in a shallow dish. Stir spice mixture ingredients together and rub over chicken to coat well. Heat a glug of canola or coconut oil in a large non-stick pan. Pan-fry chicken over medium heat, turning frequently, until cooked, about 8–10 minutes, depending on thickness. Meanwhile, mix the peach salsa ingredients together and season to taste. Serve pan-fried spiced chicken topped with fresh peach salsa – with coconut basmati rice or a cardamon-scented rice pilaf on the side.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

