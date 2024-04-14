Recipe of the day: Curry spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney
A delightful fusion of flavours that will surely impress your family and friends.
Curry spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney. Picture: Supplied/Juicy Delicious
Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful and vibrant dish featuring tender curry-spiced chicken topped with a refreshing peach salsa.
It’s a perfect balance of savoury and sweet that’s sure to tantalise your taste buds.
Curry-spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney
Ingredients
- 4 chicken breast fillets, beaten to flatten
Spice mixture
- 1.5 Tbsp (22 ml) curry powder
- 3 cm knob ginger, grated
- 1 tsp (5 ml) salt
- 5 fresh or dried curry leaves, chopped (optional)
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 Tbsp (15 ml) chutney
- 1 Tbsp (15 ml) oil
Peach Salsa
- 3 firm, ripe peaches
- Handful of toasted coconut shavings (optional)
- 3 cm knob ginger, grated
- Handful of roughly chopped coriander
- 1 small red chilli, finely sliced
- Juice of 2 limes
- 1 tsp (5 ml) castor sugar
- Salt
Method
- Place chicken in a shallow dish.
- Stir spice mixture ingredients together and rub over chicken to coat well.
- Heat a glug of canola or coconut oil in a large non-stick pan.
- Pan-fry chicken over medium heat, turning frequently, until cooked, about 8–10 minutes, depending on thickness.
- Meanwhile, mix the peach salsa ingredients together and season to taste.
- Serve pan-fried spiced chicken topped with fresh peach salsa – with coconut basmati rice or a cardamon-scented rice pilaf on the side.
*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.
