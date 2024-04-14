Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

14 Apr 2024

08:30 am

Recipe of the day: Curry spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney

A delightful fusion of flavours that will surely impress your family and friends.

Curry spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney

Curry spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney. Picture: Supplied/Juicy Delicious

Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful and vibrant dish featuring tender curry-spiced chicken topped with a refreshing peach salsa.

It’s a perfect balance of savoury and sweet that’s sure to tantalise your taste buds.

Curry-spiced chicken with fresh peach chutney

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken breast fillets, beaten to flatten

Spice mixture

  • 1.5 Tbsp (22 ml) curry powder
  • 3 cm knob ginger, grated
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) salt
  • 5 fresh or dried curry leaves, chopped (optional)
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 Tbsp (15 ml) chutney
  • 1 Tbsp (15 ml) oil

Peach Salsa

  • 3 firm, ripe peaches
  • Handful of toasted coconut shavings (optional)
  • 3 cm knob ginger, grated
  • Handful of roughly chopped coriander
  • 1 small red chilli, finely sliced
  • Juice of 2 limes
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) castor sugar
  • Salt

Method

  1. Place chicken in a shallow dish.
  2. Stir spice mixture ingredients together and rub over chicken to coat well.
  3. Heat a glug of canola or coconut oil in a large non-stick pan.
  4. Pan-fry chicken over medium heat, turning frequently, until cooked, about 8–10 minutes, depending on thickness.
  5. Meanwhile, mix the peach salsa ingredients together and season to taste.
  6. Serve pan-fried spiced chicken topped with fresh peach salsa – with coconut basmati rice or a cardamon-scented rice pilaf on the side.

*This recipe was sourced from Juicy Delicious with permission.

