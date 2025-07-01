Recipe of the day: Baked mushroom brown

Perfect for sharing, this dish is enhanced with aromatic garlic, fresh thyme, and a zesty kick from lemon.

Indulge in the deep, rich flavours of baked mushroom brown rice, a hearty and satisfying dish that combines wholesome ingredients for a delightful culinary experience.

With the earthy taste of mixed cultivated mushrooms and the nutty essence of long-grain brown rice, this meal is both comforting and nutritious.

Perfect for sharing, this dish is enhanced with aromatic garlic, fresh thyme, and a zesty kick from lemon. Gather around the table and enjoy a delightful feast that nourishes both body and soul.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 1hour hr, 15 minutes

Course: Culinary Collection, Deliciously Healthy

Cuisine: Salads

Servings4

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion diced

1 1/2 cups long-grain brown rice

1 1/2 cups of water boiled

1 tsp salt

500 g mixed cultivated mushrooms sliced into similar-sized chunks

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, finely minced

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 bunch fresh thyme sprigs

salt and pepper to taste

micro herbs to serve

Lemon wedges to serve

Instructions

Method

Preheat oven to 180˚C.

Heat the olive oil in a 26cm saucepan with a lid/buffet casserole. Add the onion and cook until soft. Add the rice and coat it with the onion and olive oil.

Pour the boiling water into the dish and sprinkle over the teaspoon of salt. Stir briefly just to mix, and then cover tightly with aluminium foil. Place the pan lid on top to ensure the seal is tight.

Bake in the oven for 50 minutes.

While the rice is baking, combine the mushrooms in a bowl with the olive oil, garlic, soy, balsamic, and thyme. Season lightly and mix well.

After 50 minutes, remove the lid and foil from the rice. Fluff the rice with a fork.

Spoon the mushrooms on top of the rice and turn the oven up to 200˚C. Bake mushrooms on top of the rice for 10-15 minutes until mushrooms are tender and juicy.

Zest the lemon over the entire dish and squeeze over some lemon juice. Top with micro herbs and serve family style in the pan on the table. Serve with lemon wedges on the side and enjoy!