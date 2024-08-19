Where size matters: Nigerian novel explores men’s love for a big bum

Kuku’s tale starts and ends at the tush, in-between she examines insecurity, pain and emotion and she does it laced with humour.

A bum runs through it. A big bum, because men in Nigeria love a large derrière. But the same affection for the behind is a universal theme, because wherever you look, on social media through to reality shows; a big butt is a major asset to a woman.

Particularly up north where Lagos based author Damilare Kuku said, bum augmentation is plastic surgery’s number one payday.

Her second book, her first novel, Only Big Num Bum Matters Tomorrow, is a story that examines the relationship women and men have with large glutes. It’s a world where beauty defines worth and identity and where size really matters.

Kuku’s tale starts and ends at the tush, in-between she examines insecurity, pain and emotion and she does it laced with humour.

Kuku’s inspiration for the book comes from a significant personal experience. “I had the idea nearly ten years ago because something happened to someone I really cared about,” she explained.

This incident involved a traumatic experience related to body image, and it left a lasting impression on Kuku. “I didn’t know how to empathise or sympathise with her. I just knew that I thought she was beautiful and fantastic,” she added.

No bum, bad body image

“When you come to Nigeria, a lot of girls have fake bodies and all that accompanies it,” she said. This observation became the foundation for her novel, highlighting the extreme measures some women take to meet societal beauty standards.

Only Bum Bum Matters Tomorrow is a rather strange title for a book, but it arrived for Kuku during a moment of inspiration. “I was praying one day, and I heard the words ‘bum bum.’ So, I wrote it down.”

The words resonated with her deeply, reflecting the core theme of the book and the previous experiences of her close friend. “I wanted to write this story that had been with me for years and make it into fiction,” she said.

Bums were not supposed to be the title nor the theme of the book she had to deliver to her publisher. Yet, she shared the idea, and he was behind her, so to speak, from the idea’s genesis.

Fiction resonates with real life

The book shares the tale of Témì, a twenty-year-old fresh out of university, who has a clear plan for her future, namely, to surgically enlarge her backside, move to Lagos, and find a man who will love her senseless.

However, the announcement to her family caused an uproar, revealing long-buried secrets and highlighting the complexities of their relationships.

“Témì thinks once the bum is fixed, she will be able to deal with everything, including her father’s death,” Kuku explained. It’s all about the notion that altering one’s physical appearance can solve deeper emotional and psychological problems.

“We think, ‘Okay, when I have this money, and I can go under the knife to sculpt some changes, then my life will be perfect.’

“Meanwhile, just live your life. The money will come. Everything will come. But just continue to live and be authentic to who you are instead,” she added.

ALSO READ: Billy Connolly’s Rambling Man a Fantastic Read

Kuku uses humour to address serious issues. “Humour is the best way to tell a sad story,” she said.

By infusing a sense of it into her narrative, she makes it easier for readers to engage with and understand the underlying themes.

“If you’re laughing at my pain, it’s easier for you to read it,” she noted.

Kuku’s humour is not deliberate, it’s a natural part of her storytelling. “Amongst my friends, they say I’m very funny. I always find the funny side in stuff, and that translates to my writing,” she said.

Kuku about writing

Beyond writing Kuku is also an actress and director in Nollywood. Her first book, the story collection Nearly All The Men In Lagos Are Mad was a bestseller in Nigeria.

“I love writing so much that moving forward I plan to dedicate six months of the year to penning, and the other six will be dedicated to my career in the film and television industry,” she said.

Kuku hopes that South African readers will resonate with her bum. “South Africa and its people have a special place in my heart,” she said.

For Kuku, writing is a way to connect with and heal from personal experiences. “For the foreseeable future, for my next five books, I will use it to style it as love letters to people in my life,” she said.

Only Bum Matters Tomorrow is such a love letter, a way for her to apologise and empathise with those she cares about.

Kuku’s journey as a writer has also been a journey of self-discovery and healing. “Four or five years ago, I didn’t think that writing would be the way to heal,” she shared. “I’m very grateful that people are healing with me and allowing me to be a much better individual,” she added.