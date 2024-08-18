Networking queen serves up a winning recipe for introverts

'Networking for Introverts' is a recipe book for people whose brains are fundamentally wired differently to the minds of extroverts.

Author and successful entrepreneur Helen Nicholson has never let the chips fall where they may. Instead, she cast her net strategically. It’s no wonder that she earned the title Networking Queen amongst media, friends and colleagues.

Nicholson’s fourth book, Networking for Introverts, myth-busts. It’s a recipe book for people whose brains are fundamentally wired differently to the minds of extroverts.

Her own career trajectory has been somewhat unconventional. “I originally studied to be an accountant,” she said. “I was completely naïve and unaware of how important your personal brand and network were in achieving real career fulfilment and success.”

She realised that hard work alone isn’t enough in a competitive job market. It led her to explore the world of networking. It’s a skill she now teaches to others full time.

A manifesto for introverts

Networking for Introverts is more than just a guide. It’s a hitchhiker’s guide in many ways. According to Nicholson, it’s a manifesto for introverts. It helps people navigate the business world on their terms.

“This book will give introverts, and those who interact with them, an A-Z manual,” Nicholson said. “It teaches them how to package their value and leverage their networks. This way, they get the career recognition and promotions they deserve.”

For Nicholson, teaching these skills isn’t just a job. It’s a passion that goes beyond theory. She has lived it.

Her international corporate experience includes a five-year stint in the Middle East. There, she developed and sold her own successful business in Dubai. This experience enriched her understanding of diverse professional environments.

Everyone connects differently

Everyone connects differently. In her book Nicholson wrote about common misconceptions held about introverts.

“Introversion is not being shy, and extroversion is not about being the life and soul of the party,” she explained.

According to Nicholson, the brains of introverts and extroverts process information differently, influenced by varying levels of dopamine, the brain’s pleasure chemical.

“Introverts have more dopamine receptors, so they need less stimulation to feel fulfilled,” she noted. This fundamental difference can cause introverts being overlooked in the business world, where vocal and quick-thinking individuals are often rewarded instead.

Introverts, on the flipside, possess different strengths that are invaluable in a professional setting.”

Introverts are excellent listeners and have the ability to make people feel heard,” Nicholson said. They also excel in written communication, providing deep, thoughtful insights through blogs, proposals, and presentations.

“They notice body language cues much more than their extrovert colleagues, making them very powerful negotiators,” she added.

Introverts can leverage their strengths

It’s getting into positions that allow introverts to flex their muscles that often becomes a challenge. In the book Nicholson suggested how introverts can leverage their strengths in networking situations.

She shared practical tips, such as the “rule-of-two-challenges,” where introverts at a function, for example, are encouraged to meaningfully connect with two people before leaving. “It’s a manageable goal that helps build confidence,” she said.

There’s also a different kind of approach that can yield results. “Introverts need to leverage their natural strengths, like listening and following up,” she said.

“They shouldn’t try to become someone they’re not. Introverts must develop a networking strategy that aligns with their personality. Focusing on one-on-one interactions rather than large events is key. “A network can be built one coffee or lunch at a time,” she suggested.

“When introverts realize they need to communicate their value, they see the importance of developing a personal branding strategy,” she said.

“This approach leads to greater buy-in for their skill set.” Introverts can build their brands authentically. They don’t have to invent anything that causes internal conflict.

Networking can be exhausting

Networking, or schmoozing, can be exhausting, especially for introverts. “Introverts need to network in a mindful and focused way,” Nicholson suggested.

“Making every interaction count is key.” She added that understanding the need for recharging is crucial. It’s an introvert’s natural inclination and helps prevent burnout.

The secret sauce, Nicholson pointed out, is not in the numbers of people that you know, but in how you connect with them. This can mean the difference between success and, well, lesser success.

