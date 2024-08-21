Katie Mohamed hopes to inspire fans with her new memoir ‘Brave, Today’

Katie hosts a podcast with the late AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes.

Podcaster and businesswoman, Katie Mohamed, has officially launched her much-anticipated book, Brave, Today.

The launch, held at Al-Hamra restaurant in Sandton on 16 August, featured a reading, a Q&A session, and a book signing, among other things.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mohamed said her book serves as both a memoir and a motivational guide, designed to inspire readers to embrace courage and personal growth.

She also shared the personal motivations behind the book, the transformative experiences that shaped it, and the key messages she hopes to impart to her readers.

“This book gave me a chance to share my experiences and reflect on my life’s ups and downs. I felt the need to express myself through the written word.

“It has also been about pushing my personal boundaries. It was my milestone birthday (50), and I felt I needed to gain a deeper insight into my identity and personal growth,” she said.

She mentioned that one of the most poignant moments in her life, which contributed to this book, was the death of her sister-in-law on her birthday.

She said this prompted her to deeply reflect on life and make meaningful life choices.

“It has been a transformative journey towards purpose and finding and living in alignment with what genuinely matters to me. It has been about self-discovery and understanding my values, my passions, and my strengths.

“I discovered what brings me joy and what resonates with me. Stepping out of my comfort zone has been a significant lesson. I realised the importance of building relationships and having a community of people to share with and support each other.”

Katie Mohamed’s ‘Outspoken Owls’ podcast

In addition to her work as a businesswoman and now an author, Mohamed continues to balance her roles as a motivational speaker and podcaster.

Last year, she collaborated with Lynn Forbes, the mother of the late rapper AKA, on the Outspoken Owls podcast, a platform aimed at “reframing the narrative of what it means to be a middle-aged woman.”

“Most of the themes we discuss on the podcast are relevant to our daily challenges and opportunities. The response has been overwhelming, as the content has resonated with a large audience.

“It has made a notable cultural impact, and the universal themes of overcoming adversity, personal growth, and unique life experiences have had a positive effect. The content strikes a chord and has received a powerful and enthusiastic response,” she shared.

Going forward, Mohamed said she is focused on continuing her advocacy work and raising awareness of systemic barriers.

She added: “I am excited about this next chapter of my life. I have also recently completed a documentary about 30 years of democracy that I hope can gain traction. So, it’s about seeking sponsorships and finding social impact projects via my foundation.

“I have written a script for a short film, and hopefully, the latter part of the year will allow me to find collaborators and relevant funding. I recently acquired a shareholding in a tech company and would like to promote the women in tech agenda as well.”

