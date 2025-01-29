Love or lies? Catfishing and the red flags to look out for this Valentine’s Day

Online connections can be amazing, but they demand both heart and smarts. Picture: iStock

As Valentine’s Day nears, the digital world hides a dark secret under all those hearts and cute emojis. Catfishing — the act of creating a fake online persona to lure someone into a relationship — is rising. This sneaky trickery preys on our emotions and trust in technology, like a fisherman setting up their bait.

With almost five billion social media users globally, the internet has become a free-for-all for “catfishers” — people looking for someone to deceive with their crafted falsehoods.

Julie Noizeux Inder, Channel Manager for South Africa at Fortinet, warns that catfishing is more than a harmless prank.

“What starts as a simple joke can quickly snowball into a web of manipulation, exploiting both our emotions and trust in tech,” Inder says.

Catfishing: The dark side of digital connections

Why do people catfish? Well, the reasons are as twisted as they are troubling. Psychological research shows that some people create fake personas, seeking attention or validation to fill deep insecurities. Others are more sinister, driven by motives like financial fraud, revenge, or plain old harassment.

We’re all vulnerable to these digital traps as digital platforms are booming. So, how can you spot a catfish? Look out for these telltale signs:

• Profiles with few friends or followers;

• Avoiding video or voice calls with weird excuses;

• Old or static profile pics that don’t match the vibe;

• Hesitant to meet up in real life;

• Personal stories that don’t quite add up;

• Requests for money or personal info that come out of nowhere; and

• Over-the-top, dramatic emotional confessions that seem too good (or bad) to be true.

How to outsmart online catfishers

The emotional toll on catfishing victims can be intense. After all the time and energy invested in a fake relationship, the betrayal hits hard. For some, it even leads to financial loss, damaged relationships, and serious emotional scars.

But don’t worry, while tech has made catfishing easier, it’s also given us tools to fight back. AI-powered tools can track suspicious patterns, helping platforms catch these fish before they bite. Here are some savvy ways to protect yourself:

• Do some background digging before getting too deep with someone online;

• Lock down your privacy settings;

• Be sceptical of profiles that offer little to no detail;

• Ditch the habit of sharing sensitive info online;

• Use multiple channels to verify who you’re talking to;

• Trust your gut — if something feels off, it probably is

The biggest shield? Awareness and digital smarts. “People need to be cautious online,” advises Inder.

“A quick reverse image search, a little snooping, and keeping your scepticism in check can save you from emotional and financial ruin.”

With deepfake tech and AI-driven conversations on the rise, catfishers have even more tools up their sleeves. So, let your heart stay open this Valentine’s Day, but keep that brain sharp, too. Online connections can be amazing, but they demand both heart and smarts.

“Be open to digital relationships,” concludes Inder, “but never let the excitement cloud your common sense and safety.”

