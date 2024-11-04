Collectors left empty-handed as Checkers Little Shop minis officially run out

The Checkers Little Shop mini promotion has taken South Africa by storm, selling out in all stores across South Africa.

The widely popular Checkers Little Shop minis have disappeared from shelves across South Africa, leaving fans empty-handed and scouring social media to complete their collections.

The Checkers Little Shop promotion returned on 23 September and gave one collectable for every R200 purchase at Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods and on Checkers Sixty60.

A month later, shoppers flocked to social media to express their frustration at being told at the till that the minis were all finished, while the Checkers Sixty60 grocery delivery app has routinely told customers that they are unable to add the collectables to their order because of stock being unavailable.

WhatsApp groups started for trading and selling the minis also reported stores in several areas in Johannesburg being without collectables and those that were running out within hours.

Speaking to The Citizen, Shoprite Holdings media confirmed that: “All stores have now run out of minis.”

Third campaign of mini collectables

Checkers introduced their first Little Shop mini collectables in 2016, the campaign ran the second edition in 2017.

“Like our previous Little Shop campaigns, it again exceeded all our expectations, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response from customers, both young and old,” it said.

According to Shoprite, the Little Shop was returned due to popular demand, with its largest-ever collection of 44 collectable miniatures “to surprise and delight both young customers and adults alike.”

“The new minis are made from 100% recycled plastic, and to make playtime Xtra special, some of them also offer fun new features, such as scratch and sniff, glow-in-the-dark and sparkle,” it said.

Locals selling their minis

The mini promotion caused a craze among locals, selling their collectables to each other on social platforms.

Checkers mini trolley is the priciest and has been listed between R500 and R1000 each on Facebook Marketplace.

Picture: Facebook Marketplace

The latest collection included some of South Africa’s most loved and recognisable brands, including Sixty60, Forage & Feast, Oros, Sunlight, All Gold, Kit Kat, Vaseline, Tastic, and much more.

“In line with Checkers’ commitment to environmental sustainability, the Little Shop minis are made from recycled refrigerators, washing machines, safety goggles, water bottles and bags – as well as Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-approved responsibly sourced cardboard and paper.”

A collector’s case for the collectables was available for purchase for easy storage and display.

The third edition minis had updated features for more entertainment.

“Rubbing the Jacobs mini will give them that real coffee smell, the Tango fruit a citrus aroma, and the air fryer will display the cooking temperature. Stickers to decorate the Scania truck and Checkers Hyper Sixty60 were included, and the minis also came with QR codes that customers can scan to shop on Sixty60 or learn more about Little Shop products.”

Furthermore, Xtra Savings members who purchase any participating brands and swipe their savings card will stand to win a 7-night cruise on the Icon of the Seas for a family of four worth R270 000. The competition runs from 23 September to 10 November 2024.

