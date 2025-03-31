New Mini Cooper S stays true to peppy and fun ‘hot hatch’ roots

The quintessential Mini model shows its worth as the variant still to have, albeit not still not perfect and with some quirks not everyone will take a liking to.

New Mini Cooper still looks the part, but some of the flare disappears with the dour black-and-white two-tone exterior. Images: Charl Bosch

Scouring road test reports from various publications, both locally and internationally, about any generation of Mini since it establishing as a brand under BMW ownership 25 years ago, almost always includes a reference to it feeling like a go-kart to drive.

Two Minis

While the latest generation F65 Mini Hatch, now officially called Mini Cooper, becomes the longest ever made, at under four metres long in overall length, it still adheres to the feeling first exhibited by the original R50 in 2001.

A first for Mini as the Cooper range spans two derivatives, the F65 made in Oxford in the United Kingdom, and the all-electric J01 made in China by Great Wall Motors (GWM) as part of a partnership with BMW, the heaviest but arguably also most aggressive looking generation takes the marque’s quirky factor to a new level not many will appreciate.

The controversy

Arriving for the weeklong stay in its most quintessential form, the three-door Cooper S, the less than striking two-tone black roof over Nanuq White body colour doesn’t come across as the F65’s best moment as, one first glance, those inattentive could mistake it for the outgoing F55.

Despite this, and the fact that the Countryman now accounts for the biggest share of Mini’s sales, the seven-days with the three-door, and not the still disproportionately-looking five-door, only confirmed the Cooper S as still being the Mini to have.

X-motif rear styling has been a topic of controversy since the internally named F65’s global debut in 2023.

More of an evolution when viewed from the front, the F65’s main point of criticism since its unveiling in 2023 as the electric Cooper E/SE and then as the Cooper C and S last year, involves the X-motif for the taillights.

Modelled around a split Union Jack flag, with the Cooper S badge located on a central logo bar below the Mini badge, the final result looks awkward and not as proportionately-sound as the clusters of the F55 or even the R50.

Optional are the depicted 18-inch alloy wheels with added copper highlights.

As standard, the Cooper S gets 17-inch alloy wheels, however, the test unit sported a more fetching wire-like two-tone design called Night Flash wrapped in 18-inch Pirelli Centurato P7 rubber.

In addition, the so-called Favoured trim, the others being the entry-level Classic and sporty John Cooper Works, adds a copper finish to the grille surround, to the wheels, the Mini logo and the entire Cooper badge not many will take a liking to.

Typically Mini inside but…

While still recognisable as a Mini despite the “split opinion” rear facia, what has taken a massive leap is the design and layout of the interior which, again, will be liked or loathed.

Though not officially designated as the “Charismatic Simplicity” definition for the exterior design is, the F65’s cabin adopts the “industry standard” minimalistic look that debuted locally on the Countryman.

As such, the trademark Mini roundel becomes not only the infotainment display, but to some extent, the instrument binnacle as a conventional cluster has been dropped entirely.

Interior mirrors that of the Countryman with a now standard minimalist design. The stunning looking knitted textile material is a cost option.

Sitting above an almost bare panel housing the volume knob, turn-key like ignition switch, the Mini Experience mode selector, toggle switch for the dual-clutch gearbox and series of buttons for the hazards, demister and Park Assist, the 9.4-inch OLED display isn’t the easiest to get right despite appearing so on first glance.

The only way to access the climate control functions, media settings, trip computer, speedometer and as indicated, the optional navigation system, the setup, although typically Mini, is a messy and an overcomplicated affair at first glance, Of course though, it will get easier and second nature with everyday use.

Fortunately, Mini has kept the physical buttons for the new thick rimmed steering wheel, while the optional Head-Up Display, thankfully, didn’t require attention being taken off of the road and onto the display to observe one’s speed.

Optional Head-Up Display is a must as a result of a traditional instrument cluster no longer being available.

The same layout as the Countryman means the lower hangdown section comes with a wireless smartphone charger pad, while the centre console is dominated by a pair of cupholders, an armrest and in-between, the storage cubby opened by a neat pull strap.

As per its premium aspiration, fit-and-finish is largely soft and premium, though a bit hard in some places.

Again similar to the Countryman, the Cooper S also offers a knitted textile finish made largely out of recycled materials that made for a rather, pardon the pun, fetching net-type finish to the dashboard.

OLED roundel measures 9.4-inches and provides access to all of the major of functions, though lots of familiarisation is needed.

A further option was the ambient light package that literally “lit” sections of the fabric up at night. Although just as eye-pleasing, the blue strap on the passenger’s side of the dash only served as an aesthetic piece without any function.

Equipped with a retro blue leather upholstery, the seats are snug, supportive and racy, backed further by the telescopic steering column that makes getting comfortable behind the wheel easy.

Although longer as mentioned than its predecessor, rear space is still tight and won’t be as accommodating to taller folk from a head and legroom perspective.

Opening the boot comes with 210-litres of packing space, which increases to 725-litres with the rear seats folded down and items packed up to roof.

On the move

Unsurprisingly, the Cooper S is all about deliverance when driving, and while the go-kart reference won’t reside anytime soon, it simply thrills in a way not only befitting of a Mini, but perhaps in a way other hot hatches have forgotten.

Sticking to the tried-and-tested BMW-made B48 2.0-litre turbocharged engine has come with a drop in power and torque from 160kW/360Nm to 150kW/300Nm.

In addition, the pistol-grip gear lever has been dropped and sadly, the tested lacked the optional paddle shifters for the seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic ‘box, which diluted the driving experience somewhat as a manual override no longer features.

Physical switches have been reduced to only the bare minimum.

The surprise lacking of any electrified assistance doesn’t, however, blemish the engine’s reduced power and torque outputs as the Cooper S, at the first point of asking, feels ready to play.

Responsive and with a satisfying surge of low-down grunt, the engine carts the Mini’s rather portly 1 735 kg mass with ease, while the gearbox is slick and not akin to the usual low-speed jerkiness as other dual-clutch units.

Compared to the F55, the F65’s traditional drive modes, Green, Mid and Sport, have been dropped for the mentioned Mini Experience with six settings; Green, Core, Go-kart, Vivid, Timeless and Personal.

Boot space is 210-litres with the rear seats in use.

While the latter trio’s only function involves changing the background and look of the OLED display, the former threesome are “active” and in effect, replacements for the F55’s settings.

While the efficiency minded Green was ignored throughout the Cooper S’ 400 km and seven days, the bulk was spend in Core with Go-kart not being as prominent, but still too irresistible not to be activated.

Besides the more urgent throttle response that produces a massive smile as the Cooper S becomes a small rocket, the electric power steering becomes heavier for improved feedback and the gearbox sharper with the necessary crackle from the exhaust prominent on downshifts.

Seats are snug, supportive and electric, with heating being optional.

Back in Core, the overly light electric feel to the steering is evident and although still relatively sharp, isn’t as feedback-happy as one would expect from a Mini.

As a result of its size and bigger wheels, the ride is on the firm side and the suspension prone to jarring when faced with a badly patched section of tar or sudden surface change.

In the sense of the “big go-kart” comparison, the Cooper S feels light and anything but 1.7-tonnes with no excessive body roll, but also, and unsurprisingly, not as razor sharp as the proverbial go-kart.

While no attempts were made to prove the Cooper S’ 242 km/h top speed or it see how it would fare against Mini’s 0-100 km/h claim of 6.6 seconds at Gerotek as a result of the inclement weather that lashed Gauteng during its stay, its claimed fuel consumption of 6.3 L/100 km proved somewhat too optimistic as a heavier but still agreeable best of 7.8 L/100 km showed on the display.

Conclusion

Improved in most areas, the new Mini Cooper S remains true to the brand’s individualistic focus of taking what its considerable normal and then changing it in a way only it can seemingly get away with.

Cooper S badge has moved to a centre bar below the Mini badge.

Although too quirky and unnecessarily so in a few areas, it remains an appealable, characterful and still massively fun-to-drive prospect for the Mini faithful and newcomers, but one still on the expensive side at R646 395 before options.

