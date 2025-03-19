Charged-up all-electric Mini Aceman officially priced

Developed from the start as an EV, the replacement for the Clubman also becomes the most affordable Mini in South Africa not to use a combustion engine.

Aceman debuts as the first wholly EV dedicated Mini in South Africa. Image: BMW

With its world debut in April last year, Mini’s parent company, BMW, has officially revealed pricing for the all-new Aceman, which is positioned between the Cooper and Countryman in its product line-up.

Two models

The German-owned British brand’s first completely dedicated electric vehicle, the Aceman becomes the de facto replacement for the estate-styled Clubman, with South Africa being privy to both variants showed at the world premiere last year.

In this regard, the range starts-off with the Aceman E that produces 135kW/290Nm from a 42.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack driving a single front mounted electric motor.

The claimed range is 310 km, with 0-100 km/h taking 7.9 seconds. Top speed is limited to 160 km/h.

Serving as the flagship, the Aceman SE uses the 54.2-kWh battery pack, still driving a single electric motor but with outputs of 160kW/330Nm. This translates to a top speed of 170 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and a claimed range of 406 km.

South Africa will be privy to both the entry-level Aceman E and the depicted Aceman SE. Picture: BMW

As in Europe, both the E and SE come standard with an 11 kW onboard charger, the former supporting DC charging up to 75 kW and the latter up to 90 kW.

In the case of the SE, using the fast charging network will require a waiting time of 30 minutes from 10-80%.

Spec

Made alongside the Cooper SE in China as part of BMW’s partnership with Great Wall Motors (GWM), both the Aceman E and SE are fitted as standard with the 9.4-inch OLED infotainment system, a range of materials and furnishings made largely out of recycled materials, the Go-Kart drive mode and up to 19-inch alloy wheels.

Interior has not been changed design-wise from the Cooper and Countryman. Picture: BMW

Optional items include a surround-view camera system, panoramic sunroof, Park Assist and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Price

Officially the most affordable electric Mini now available in South Africa as its price tag undercuts that of the Cooper that only comes in SE guise, the Aceman’s stickers include a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as well as an eight-year/100 000 battery warranty.

Aceman E – R800 000

Aceman SE – R892 000

