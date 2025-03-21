VIDEO: Electric Mini Aceman shines as brand’s crossover pioneer

Flip the aviation-styled switch into Go-Kart mode to activate the true fun to drive ethos.

While some say that three’s a crowd, the introduction of the Mini Aceman means triple the fun for the iconic car brand.

The Mini Aceman was officially introduced as the third model in the manufacturer’s local line-up this week. It takes up shop between the Cooper hatchback and Countryman SUV as Mini’s first premium crossover.

Different to its siblings, which offers a choice between an internal combustion engine and all-electric powertrains, the new member of the family is only available as a choice of two electric configurations. The top spec SE, which is the sole electric nomenclature on the Cooper and Countryman, and the more affordable E.

Both models feature a single front axle electric motor. The E’s motor is hooked up to a 42.5kWh battery, while the SE is fitted with a 54.2kWh battery.

Mini Aceman fast and efficient

The SE produces 160kW of power and 330Nm of torque which is good enough to see it sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7.1 seconds. It has a claimed range of 400km, supports 93kW DC fast-charging and take just under six hours to fully charge at home.

The 135kW/290Nm E features a claimed 0 to 100km/h sprint time of 7.9 seconds and a range of 305km. It supports DC fast-charging of up to 75kW and will take just under four and a half hours to charge at home when completely empty.

While the Mini Aceman features appealing modern looks, the brand’s ethos has been incorporated into its overall design. On the outside this is done through familiar styling elements in the octagonal grille, short overhangs both in the front and rear and rear upright shoulder and distinctive rear lights. The three iconic Mini features inside includes the round central touchscreen, the toggle bar below it and the multifunctional steering wheel.

The LED daytime running lights not only fits the contours of the Mini Aceman’s design around it. It can also be configured is three different designs.

The Mini Aceman offer alloy wheel option from 17 to 19-inch. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A style for every taste

The sides of the car feature a sleek design with flush door handles, with rubber cladding around the wheel arches blending in seamlessly with the cladding on the lower doors. The bottom cladding runs all around the Mini Aceman, with a silver skid plate rounding off the front and rear bumper.

The Mini Aceman comes in a choice of three exterior trims; Classic, Favoured and JCW (John Cooper Works). Classic offers a choice between black or white side mirrors, a high-gloss black front grille and body colour bumper. Favoured Trim features the characteristic Multitone Roof, white mirror caps and a Vibrant Silver grille frame.

JCW Trim includes a front grille and frame in JCW logo high-gloss black. The contrasting Chili Red roof and red bonnet stripes add additional sporty impetus alongside all-round high-gloss black panelling.

Alloy wheel designs range from 17 to 19-inch.

Simple and elegant

The new Mini design style called “Charismatic Simplicity” is a feature of the interior, which is also offered in a choice of three trim configurations. The metal and leather finishing from before has been replaced with knitted fabric that works a charm on the dash and inside panels of the doors.

The ergonomics of the cabin give it a very spacious feel, which is further aided by the optional panoramic roof with integrated ambient lightning. Head and legroom for rear passengers is par for the course, while bootspace is 300 litres which can be extended to 1 000 litres with the 60/40 split rear seats folded flat.

While many features are operated from the 240mm diameter round OLED infotainment system including climate controls, manual switchgear in the form of air vent controls, volume knob and aviation-like flip switch for driving modes add a good dash of retro feel. The aircraft-style controls are extended to the start button and gear selector on the toggle bar.

Car at your command

Mini says that the digitalisation inside the Aceman was probably the biggest upgrade the family has seen. It features the Mini Operating System 9 which includes the brand’s first fully-fledged voice assistant. This latter is activated by saying: “Hey Mini.”

The 240mm OLED screen takes centre stage in the Mine Aceman. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A comprehensive set of safety systems include Driving Assistant Plus. This includes additional steering and lane assistant for lateral guidance.

Mini have always relied on funky looks. But it is the brand’s fun driving dynamics that has made it a popular choice. And how does the Aceman fare in that department?

Fun to drive

Well, simply put, superb. Designed as an electric car, the Aceman SE is indeed as much fun to drive as you’d expect from a Mini. While its acceleration might not as lightning on paper compared to other electric cars, its performance is exemplary.

The instant torque delivery certainly inspires huge confidence for overtaking. And superb weight distribution and balance makes you want to push it through the twisties. For this the designers have included Go-Kart Mode which The Citizen Motoring particularly enjoyed during the launch drive around Muldersdrift. This as one of seven pre-set driving modes alongside a personalised profile.

Starting at R800 000, the Mini Aceman makes a lot of sense and offers a sensible alternative to other powertrains. Something not really associated with electric vehicles.

Mini Aceman pricing

Aceman E – R800 000

Aceman SE – R890 000

*Pricing includes five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.