YOLO: Spice up your life with a sex bucket list

A sex bucket list does not have to be complicated, but it can be a fun exploration of every fantasy or naughty thought you have ever had.

You only live once, so make the most of it. We all make lists, from New Year’s resolutions through to keeping diaries, minutes of meetings and to-dos. A sex bucket list will add the sugar, the nice and all things spice to your life. It can be a roadmap to your own pleasure and fulfilment.

A sex bucket list does not have to be complicated, but it can be a fun exploration of every fantasy or naughty thought you have ever had. If you tick off the items with consenting partners, there will never be a dull period in your life between the sheets. Just like you can have a list of goals to get to the corner office, so too your sex bucket list can be the checklist of pleasure.

It all starts with a piece of paper, a pen and crystallising all the naughty thoughts and fantasies that you have had over the years. Life stage is irrelevant, but circumstance should dictate your inner sense of responsibility before creating a sex bucket list that is beyond your grasp; that will only lead to frustration.

Approach it like this

Write up your sex bucket list when you are feeling hot under the collar. Fantasies will commit to paper much easier. Then review it when you are not feeling frisky. Delete the adventures that may be too way-out for you or, if you are single, that may be unachievable. Never set yourself up for disappointment.



Be inspired and do not be afraid to express your deepest desires in your sex bucket list despite considering reality. Everyone has a fantasy or ten that they had been dreaming about. The mile high club, a one-night stand with a stranger in a different country, a happenstance night in a jacuzzi with another couple that gets out of hand, having a once-off same-sex experience. The list is endless, and so are the possibilities.

Rank your list and start from the lowest hanging fruit, or most easily achievable. Structure your adventure so that you ease yourself into it.

Find your adventure because sticking to it can be as challenging as keeping up with a list of New Year’s resolutions. Turn fantasies into action and actively seek out adventures. If it is an orgy you want to try, get the ball rolling. For a threesome, seek out a third partner to join in the fun. It will take some time, and unfortunately sometimes spontaneity requires planning.

Tick off your sex bucket list items every time that you achieve them. “I had my threesome,” “I was tied up and taken advantage of,” “I tried sex with my underwear on,” “I had sex on the beach.” Tracking your sexual journey set against your list can be very satisfying. Also it’s a great reference for fantasy play when you are alone, and inspiration for self-pleasure is required.

The beauty of the bucket list

The beauty of a sex bucket lists is that it is not time-bound and there are no deadlines. Instead, it can offer a lifetime’s worth of fun and add some spice to your relationship.

There are no fixed rules either. If something works for you, there is no written rule that restricts any sortie to a once off. Many throuples or best-friend swinging relationships start off this way. Also, many orgasms are likely to start off this way and sustain you sexually for a satisfying period.