Savanna turns 30 as Dry District takes over Luxurious Marble Circus

30 years of crisp cider, dry humour and South African mischief came together spectacularly.

If there is one thing Savanna knows how to do, it is turning a simple day out into a story worth telling.

The cider brand celebrated its 30th anniversary at the third edition of the Luxurious Marble Circus, transforming its Dry District into an immersive playground of music, comedy, colour and, naturally, plenty of Savanna.

The Luxurious Marble Circus is already known for embracing the extraordinary, but this year’s Savanna takeover took guests somewhere even more unexpected.

Welcome to the Dry District

Picture: Supplied

Following a yellow brick road into the fantastical, festivalgoers entered a world where the ordinary was firmly left at the door. Everything was curated to the last letter.

Savanna’s Dry District brought together comedy, performances, music, games and cider rituals, creating an experience that felt less like a conventional brand activation and more like stepping inside the personality of the cider itself.

The colours were impossible to miss.

Guests embraced Savanna’s signature yellow and dressed the part in a bright lime-and-white palette, turning the crowd into part of the spectacle as drinks flowed on tap throughout the celebration.

And then there was the monkey.

The monkey is back

Picture: Supplied.

Long before social media made brands compete for attention online, Savanna gave South Africans one of advertising’s most memorable jokes with the line about the monkey stealing a Savanna.

Three decades later, that mischievous character returned.

In the lead-up to the celebration, Savanna’s bottle mysteriously disappeared from its digital platforms, leaving fans to wonder who had pulled off the ultimate heist.

The answer was waiting inside the Dry District.

It was a clever nod to Savanna’s advertising history while introducing the joke to a generation that may have encountered the monkey long after the original campaign became part of South African pop culture.

It was nostalgia without feeling stuck in the past.

DJ Kent sets the soundtrack

Picture: Supplied.

The Dry District was not all laughs.

DJ Kent brought the music through his WeeKent experience, with Bucie and Hudson also blessing the crowd with their performances. The result was a lively soundtrack of familiar South African sounds, with guests dancing, singing and enjoying the atmosphere with a cold Savanna in hand.

There was something wonderfully uncomplicated about the whole experience. Music played, comedy landed, the drinks kept flowing, and everyone seemed to understand the assignment.

30 years and still dry

Picture: Supplied

Savanna’s 30th anniversary celebration at Luxurious Marble Circus was ultimately a reminder of why the brand has remained so recognisable.

It has never relied on taking itself too seriously. From the monkey and Steve Jobe to music, comedy and the unmistakable dry humour, Savanna has spent three decades turning everyday moments into entertainment.

The circus eventually packed up, but Savanna left its own little spectacle behind. Thirty years in, the cider is still crisp, the humour is still dry, and the monkey is still apparently up to something.

Some things, thankfully, never need fixing.